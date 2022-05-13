No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka gained her first win over Amanda Anisimova in five meetings in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals.

No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka snapped a three-year, four-match streak of futility against Amanda Anisimova at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, gaining her first win in the series toadvance 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to the semifinals.

Sabalenka had lost to Anisimova twice on the Grand Slam stage in 2019, at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, as well as twice more in this year's clay season, in Charleston and Madrid.

But this was the deepest into a draw that the pair had faced off. Anisimova was bidding to reach her second semifinal at WTA 1000 level or above, and biggest since her breakout run at Roland Garros 2019. But three-time WTA 1000 champion Sabalenka rose to the occasion to book her second semifinal spot of 2022, and biggest since the US Open last year.

Relief in Rome 🙌@SabalenkaA recovers from a set down to notch a first win over Anisimova and reach the #IBI22 last four!



Awaits the winner of Swiatek-Andreescu 👀 pic.twitter.com/X4xyUsIRMh — wta (@WTA) May 13, 2022

Match management: The clash started off in line with their previous encounters. Anisimova redirected Sabalenka's power with ease, and even when she lost her initial break lead, retained the momentum. Sabalenka coughed up five double faults in the first set, including twice down break point.

But it was Anisimova who would be more beset by double faults through the rest of the match, committing two of her own facing separate break points in the second set. Sabalenka, meanwhile, found her margins with impressive discipline. Having tallied 14 unforced errors in the first set, she reduced that number to just four in the second set and seven in the third.

A punishing forehand winner gained the first of two breaks for Sabalenka in the decider. Though another pair of double faults caused her to lose one of these, it was merely a blip, and she closed out the match with her first ace of the day.