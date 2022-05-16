This week marks the seventh week Iga Swiatek sits atop the WTA Rankings, a position she has held since Monday, April 4. As Swiatek’s win streak continues to build, so does her lead. She currently holds a 2,150-point advantage over No.2 ranked and defending Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.
After back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments, here is a look at the latest rankings ahead of the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, at Roland Garros.
Jabeur reaches career high
With back-to-back finals appearances in Madrid and Rome, Ons Jabeur continues to climb the rankings as she moves to a career high of No.6 this week. Jabeur has won more matches on clay than any player, finishing as the runner-up in Charleston and Rome last week, while winning the biggest title of her career in Madrid. During that stretch, Jabeur, 27, earned 1,685 ranking points.
Andreescu continues to climb
In her first three tournaments of the 2022 season, Bianca Andreescu has won six of her nine matches on clay, highlighted by a quarterfinal run in Rome, where she fell to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.
Andreescu entered Stuttgart ranked outside the Top 100 (No.121) and earned 365 ranking points. She climbs to No.72, a 49-spot increase from where she was at the start of the European clay-court swing.
Teichmann’s clay-court success
En route to the Rome quarterfinals, Jil Teichmann defeated Top 20 opponents in back-to-back matches with three-set wins against No.6 ranked Karolina Pliskova and No.17 ranked Elena Rybakina. Her run was stopped when she retired mid-match against Kasatkina.
One week after advancing to the semifinals in Madrid, Teichmann’s quarterfinals run in Rome boosted her ranking five spots from No.29 to a career-high of No.24, marking the biggest jump among this week’s Top 30. A two-time clay-court title winner, Teichmann is in position to earn a seed at Roland Garros.
Liu wins WTA 125 Title, returns to Top 100
Claire Liu had the biggest jump among the Top 100 this week, moving up 26 spots from No.118 to No.92. The 21-year-old American won the WTA 125 title in Paris last week, where she defeated top-seed Kaia Kanepi in the semifinal and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the championship match.
Other notable rankings movements
- Simona Halep returns to the Top 20 this week, checking in at No.19.
- Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia reached her second WTA 125 final in as many weeks. After winning her first title in Saint Malo, France, Haddad Maia reached her another final last week in Paris and climbs to career high of No.49 in this week’s rankings.
- Leylah Fernandez (No.17) and Mayar Sherif (No.50) also reached career highs this week.
- A doubles finalist in Rome after winning the doubles title in Madrid, Gabriela Dabrowski moves up to two spots to No.6, one shy of her career-high ranking.