As Iga Swiatek eyes a second major title and sixth consecutive tournament win, she explains why she won't be 'heartbroken' if she falls short at Roland Garros.

PARIS -- If the 2022 season were to end today, Iga Swiatek wouldn't be sweating it. On every possible metric, he year has been a success regardless of what happens going forward. It's a perspective the World No.1 is keeping in mind as she puts her 28-match winning streak on the line at Roland Garros.

Inside Swiatek's rise: Blistering forehands and unmatched aggression

"I don't have any like goals set [like] reaching semifinal or a final," Swiatek told reporters at Media Day at the French Open. "I'm aware that this streak is something that may be coming to an end soon, so I don't want to be heartbroken when it's going to happen. I think being aware of that is pretty healthy.

"So I'm just going to again take it match-by-match, as I did at previous tournaments, and we'll see, honestly. I don't mind, because I already have so much points and I'm pretty happy with the last tournaments that I think this season is already a success for me."

Roland Garros draw analysis

A champion at Roland Garros in 2020, Swiatek has won the past five tournaments she's played, four of them at the WTA 1000 level. In March, she became the youngest player to win the Sunshine Double, in Indian Wells and Miami, and the first player to win the first three WTA 1000 events of the season. In fact, the only 1000 tournament she didn't win was the one she didn't play, when she opted out of the Mutua Madrid Open.

"So I'm not going to right now really be crazy and say that I'm only going to be happy if I win, because that's not true."

Everything you need to know about Swiatek's streak

It's easy to forget Swiatek already has a Slam semifinal under her belt this season. In January, she reached the final four in Melbourne, where she fell in Danielle Collins in straight sets.

"It is a completely different chapter because then I was just focused on improving my game on hard court," Swiatek said. "Semifinal was a great achievement for me and pretty solid, I showed a pretty solid game.

"But also, it shows that at the beginning of the season, semifinal was a great success. It's nice to remember what kind of goals I had at the beginning. So I'm not going to right now really be crazy and say that I'm only going to be happy if I win, because that's not true."

But that was then.

On Friday, during Ons Jabeur's media day press conference, Swiatek quickly interrupted the Tunisian's interview to retrieve her water bottle from under the dais. Not missing a beat, Jabeur quipped "So they asked me how to beat you. Can you answer them? I couldn't find an answer."

Swiatek looked at her water bottle. "Probably pour something in here," Swiatek replied, jokingly.

That's the vibe surrounding Swiatek at the moment, both within the locker room and Swiatke herself. She's earned it that respect and belief the hard way.

"I'm more relaxed, because as I was saying, I have so many points and I feel like my position in WTA, I have worked for it," Swiatek said. "I proved to myself and to other people that I can be at the top of the game. Before, I wasn't feeling that much confidence. So this year I feel much more peace."