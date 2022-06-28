In her first Wimbledon match since winning the 2019 title, Simona Halep returned to the All-England Club victorious. No.4 seed Paula Badosa and two-time former champion Petra Kvitova also reached Round 2 in contrasting fashion.

The last time she played a match at Wimbledon, Simona Halep walked off court hosting the Venus Rosewater Dish as the women's singles champion. The COVID-19 pandemic and an ill-timed injury denied her the opportunity to return to the All-England Club as defending champion in each of the last two years, but she returned on Tuesday in style.

Given a tough first round draw against two-time quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova, the former World No.1, seeded No.16 this year, rose to the occasion: breaking serve four times, and never facing a break point herself, she needed just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-2, 6-3 victory and reach Round 2.

After early Eastbourne exit, Badosa bounces back

After losing her opener at the Rothesay International Eastbourne last week, Paula Badosa needed less than an hour to win her first grass-court match of the season. The fourth-seeded Spaniard dispatched American qualified Louisa Chirico in 56 minutes, 6-2, 6-1.

Badosa broke serve five times and made less unforced errors than Chirico, who racked up 24 in 15 games. After the match, Badosa told reporters she was pleased with her ability to adapt to windy conditions on Court 12.

"I'm really happy that I could have a good win here," she said.

Former World No.58 Chirico successfully qualified for her first Grand Slam in five years. The American returned to tennis full-time last year after a lengthy layoff with a shoulder injury.

Kvitova comes from behind against Paolini

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova avoided a first-round loss at Wimbledon for the second straight year with a three-set comeback against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

After dropping the first set in less than a half hour, Kvitova bounced back for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win in 1 hour, 42 minutes. Kvitova broke Paolini when the Italian served at 3-3 in the second set, and never trailed from then on.