Top 5 players Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit fell in their first matches of the week at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Wednesday.

In their opening matches of the event after first-round byes, Top 5 players Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur were ousted from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Wednesday.

World No.21 Jil Teichmann upset No.2 seed Kontaveit 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 27 minutes to reach the Round of 16 in Toronto. To complete the upset, Teichmann converted four of her six break points while also fending off six of the eight break points she faced.

Teichmann earned the fifth Top 5 win of her career, and she defeated a current World No.2 for the second time. She had previously beaten then-No.2 Naomi Osaka during her run to the WTA 1000 Cincinnati final last year.

Sheer force of Jil 😤



🇨🇭 @jilteichmann upsets No.2 seed Kontaveit to arrange a meeting with Halep in the Toronto Round of 16.#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/C905UnMpTo — wta (@WTA) August 10, 2022

Teichmann, who beat former World No.1 Venus Williams in the first round, will square off against another former World No.1, two-time National Bank Open champion Simona Halep, in the Round of 16. Teichmann and Halep will meet for the first time.

Later on Wednesday, rising Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen also advanced to the Round of 16. Zheng was leading No.5 seed Jabeur 6-1, 2-1 when Jabeur retired due to abdominal pain. Zheng has now collected two hard-court match-wins in a row at tour-level for the first time since January.

World No.51 Zheng, 19, is in the midst of her breakthrough season, which she started ranked No.143. Zheng was the only player to claim a set from eventual champion Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros, and she has now garnered her first Top 10 win with the victory via retirement over Jabeur.

More to come....