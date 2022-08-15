Several Grand Slam champions were in action on Day 1 of the Western & Southern Open, with Elena Rybakina victorious but Barbora Krejcikova exiting in the first round.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won her first-round match in Cincinnati. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Elena Rybakina d. Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2

Rybakina continued to settle into her new status as Grand Slam titlist with an efficient and focused first-round win. Sherif, playing the second match of her comeback from a foot injury that had sidelined her for two months, proved intermittently dangerous. The No.58-ranked Egyptian struck her heavy forehand with relish and ultimately tallied some impressive stats, finding 11 winners to five unforced errors.

Indeed, Sherif led by a break at 3-2 in the first set. But from that point Rybakina settled into a groove on serve, backed up by several lethal backhands. The Kazakh saved all four further break points against her to reel off 10 of the next 12 games, and finished with 13 winners to 11 unforced errors.

Veronika Kudermetova practices in Cincinnati ahead of her first-round match. Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Veronika Kudermetova d. Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3

Only one place separates Krejcikova and Kudermetova in this week's rankings, with Krejcikova holding a mere two-point lead at No.19 to Kudermetova's No.20. But their momentum is carrying them in opposite directions, something that Kudermetova's 74-minute victory underlined.

The only previous time the two had met was a significant milestone for Krejcikova, who won 6-2, 6-2 in the final round of 2018 Roland Garros qualifying to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut. Three years later, she would be crowned singles champion in Paris.

But the Czech has struggled to regain that form since returning from an elbow injury two months ago. Her record since coming back is 5-7, and this result means that she is on a three-match losing streak.

Conversely, Kudermetova's 2022 has been highlighted by three finals, two further semifinals (including two weeks ago in San Jose), a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros and a Top 20 debut last month. Her season record is now 29-15.

