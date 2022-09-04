This year’s US Open look will be remembered for Serena Williams’ farewell outfit, but there was plenty of other style at the year's final major.

Designing for a Grand Slam is always a demanding task. Apparel companies are expected to introduce groundbreaking outfits that will push the boundaries of women’s tennis fashion while at the same time getting the level of comfort and performance a notch higher each time.

This year’s US Open gear will be remembered for Serena Williams’ farewell outfit, Coco Gauff’s first signature shoe model, adidas’ innovative unisex pieces and Fila’s unique twist on classic silhouettes. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us some insight into the fashion at Flushing Meadows.

All eyes were on Serena Williams at her final US Open. Nike celebrated their 19-year partnership with a sparkly figure skating-inspired dress, a matching crystal-encrusted jacket and a removable cape -- the star of the show that expresses the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s superior status in the sport.

Having the American’s electric primetime night matches in mind, Nike’s designers joined forces with Serena Williams Jewelry to create a special edition of the NikeCourt Flare 2. The custom footwear features jewelry pieces “queen” and “mama” on the laces, as well as the recognizable “SW” logo on the tongue.

Last year’s champion Emma Raducanu sported Nike’s latest collection inspired by the brand’s Heritage classic styles, in subtle blue and purple hues with pops of orange. The Briton’s choice were the Nike Fall New York Slam Tank, featuring a mesh racerback with a keyhole cutout, and the Nike New York Slam Short that resembles a skirt at first glance.

After mastering recycling technologies, adidas started exploring gender-neutral sports clothing. Their new tennis collection includes Unitefit, a fit system that was created to accommodate a range of sizes, genders and forms. Jessica Pegula wears the adidas Unitefit New York Sleeveless Top in lilac, tucked in the ecru version of the adidas Fall Gameset Match Skirt. The unisex top also exists in carbon and in white.

New Balance is also hopping on the unisex trend. Coco Gauff launched her first signature tennis shoe model, which can be worn by both women and men. Feeling confident in her basketball-inspired sneaker, the teenager has recorded her best career result at the US Open.

The DigiCoco colorway of the Coco CG1s is taking the young American to new heights in New York. All people following the US Open must have noticed these vibrant-colored shoes that combine energy red with bright lapis and green. The ‘90s-inspired footwear includes the WTA star’s signature on the tongue and the lace jewel, as well as the coordinates of courts where the American first started playing tennis.

American designer Brandon Maxwell revamped Fila’s classic aesthetic with unexpected executions and attention-grabbing details. The 21-piece performance collection unites court-ready and ready-to-wear.

The most interesting Fila x Brandon Maxwell item is Shelby Rogers’ Two-Piece Polo Tank, which merges a racerback tank with a detachable cropped textured mesh polo. The American completed the innovative top with a preppy-style skirt.

Besides dominant green and navy, the collection offers a range of items in pink and red, as we can see on Karolina Pliskova. The former World No.1's choice is the Fila x Brandon Maxwell Racer Tank and Pleat Skirt.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek slides on the hard courts in the Asics Gel Resolution 8 tennis shoes, personalized with “Team Swiatek” wording on the side. When it comes to clothes, the Pole promotes Asics’ Fall 2022 collection: an ice green skort featuring textured mesh fabric overlay with pleats and a matching tank that has overlapping panels with a keyhole cutout on the back.

Sporty elegance meets peak performance in Anett Kontaveit’s Lacoste apparel. The Estonian’s sleeveless soft yellow zipper top is paired with a flared skort that features striped purple bands on the side.

