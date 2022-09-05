On Day 7 of the US Open, Ons Jabeur continued to trailblaze while Coco Gauff represented for the youth. Here are all te key numbers and statistics as the second week kicked off.

The second week of the final Grand Slam of 2022 has begun. Here are all the key numbers and statistics from Day 7 of the US Open.

1 - Ons Jabeur continues to blaze a trail every time she hits a personal milestone: the Tunisian's first US Open quarterfinal is also a first for her country, and she is the first Arab woman to reach the last eight at Flushing Meadows. The last African woman to reach the US Open quarterfinals was South Africa's Amanda Coetzer in 1998.

5 - Years since Caroline Garcia's last (and only prior) Grand Slam quarterfinal, at Roland Garros 2017. The Frenchwoman is now on a 12-match winning streak since winning Cincinnati as a qualifier; she has also won 29 out of 33 matches since mid-June, including titles in Bad Homburg and Warsaw as well.

18 - At 18 years old, Coco Gauff is the youngest US Open semifinalist since a 17-year-old Melanie Oudin in 2009. Gauff, the youngest player in the last 16, defeated 33-year-old Zhang Shuai, the oldest player in the last 16, 7-5, 7-5.

0-3 - The losing head-to-head records Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia faced against Veronika Kudermetova and Alison Riske-Amritraj respectively before defeating them for the first time on Day 7. Neither Jabeur nor Garcia had previously won a set against their fourth-round opponents, but came through 7-6(1), 6-4 and 6-4, 6-1 respectively to reach their first US Open quarterfinals.

3 - Out of four singles matches on Day 7, three reversed results from earlier this year, and two from August's North American hard-court swing. Alison Riske-Amritraj had beaten Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of Nottingham; Veronika Kudermetova had taken out Ons Jabeur 7-6(5), 6-2 in the San Jose quarterfinals; and Liudmila Samsonova had defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of Washington.

5-2 - First-set deficits overturned by Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic. From 5-2 down against Veronika Kudermetova, Jabeur won 12 of the next 16 points to level at 5-5; and from 6-5 down, she won 11 of the next 12 points to take the set.

Meanwhile, Tomljanovic saved a total of eight set points to steal the first set from Liudmila Samsonova -- seven serving at 4-5 and one more in the tiebreak, before cruising to victory 7-6(8), 6-1.

0 - Times Caroline Garcia dropped serve against Alison Riske-Amritraj, saving all four break points she faced. Indeed, Garcia has only lost serve twice so far in the tournament -- both times against Bianca Andreescu in the third round.

3 - Grand Slam quarterfinals reached in the past 15 months by Ajla Tomljanovic. The Australian played her first major main draw at Wimbledon 2013, and reached the fourth round of a Slam for the first time on her Roland Garros debut in 2014 -- but that was the only time in her first 26 Grand Slam main draws that she made it beyond the second round. Tomljanovic snapped that streak to reach the Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinals, repeated her SW19 run this year, and has now made the last eight for the first time in New York.