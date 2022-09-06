In a Round-of-16 tussle between former World No.1 players, 2016 finalist Karolina Pliskova overcame three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka at the US Open.

In a battle between former World No.1 players, No.22 seed Karolina Pliskova gritted her way to a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 victory over No.26 seed Victoria Azarenka and posted another quarterfinal showing in Flushing Meadows.

Pliskova, the US Open runner-up to Angelique Kerber in 2016, took a hair over 3 hours to outlast three-time US Open finalist Azarenka (2012, 2013, and 2020) and edge ahead in their head-to-head 5-4. It was the first meeting between the two tour veterans since 2019.

In the quarterfinals, Pliskova will meet the winner of the Arthur Ashe night match between No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No.19 seed Danielle Collins.

Here's how Pliskova eked through the match and how she can excel as the draw progresses:

Trust the conditions

Azarenka has a sublime record at the US Open, but Pliskova is becoming a top performer in New York as well. Pliskova had never progressed beyond the third round at a Grand Slam coming into the 2016 edition, but she raced through to that final and unlocked a legacy of success at the US Open.

Pliskova into the Elite 🎱 is a thing. pic.twitter.com/9JFEYRbKtT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

From 2016 to the present, Pliskova has reached the US Open quarterfinals or better five times, with a 26-6 win-loss record in Flushing Meadows during that timeframe. The court speed and atmosphere suit the big hitter to a tee, and she can use her comfort at this site to her best advantage.

Steady as she goes

Powerful Pliskova battled through her hard-fought match with Azarenka by keeping her unforced error count relatively low. On Monday night, Pliskova had 53 winners but only 36 unforced errors, with a differential between the two of 17. Azarenka's differential was still positive, but she had only nine more winners than unforced errors.

Pliskova has been staying steady and not making many mistakes considering how fiery her game has remained. That paid dividends in the first set, where she came back from a break down and saved two set points. If she continues to be safe when she needs to be before picking her moments to strike, look out.

But, of course, the serve

Pliskova didn't hold the "Ace Queen" moniker for so many years for no reason. Even with improved defense and more margin, Pliskova is still going to achieve the most when her first serve is clicking.

After falling just short in the second-set tiebreak, Pliskova regrouped for the decider behind her first delivery. In the final set, the Czech won 23 of her 27 first-serve points (85 percent) and thus never faced a break point.

After two grueling sets, the first serve was a major factor in helping Pliskova sail through the third. That weapon will continue to be a determining factor as she tries to advance further.

