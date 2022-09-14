Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard and Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open on Wednesday evening after both won their matches in straight sets.
Bouchard, a former World No.5 on the comeback trail after missing 17 months with a shoulder surgery, had to battle hard against Indian wild card Karman Kaur Thandi. After winning the first set handily, Bouchard trailed 5-2 in the second set before fighting her way to a tiebreak.
The Canadian won the tiebreak and the match 6-2, 7-6(2) in 2 hours and 13 minutes in front of a boisterous crowd rooting for the hometown Thandi.
Bouchard’s countrywoman Rebecca Marino, seeded seventh, joined her in the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa.
In the first match of the evening on SDAT Tennis Stadium’s Centre Court, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova came from 3-0 down in the first set to upset fifth seed Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 25 minutes to advance to the last eight.
Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino also made her way to the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over sixth seed Qiang Wang.