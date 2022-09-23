No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova came within two points of the loss but rallied to win in over three hours at the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova came back from the brink to defeat No.5 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7(4), 7-6(6) 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. In a physical match that lasted 3 hours and 14 minutes, Kudermetova came within two points of the loss but reeled off the final six games to win.

Into the fifth WTA 500 semifinal of her career, Kudermetova will face either Zheng Qinwen or Claire Liu.

Only World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 Ons Jabeur have reached more quarterfinals than Kudermetova in 2022. Tokyo was her ninth of the year and her gritty win over Haddad Maia boosted her into a sixth semifinal of the season.

Kudermetova gets it done 🤝



The No.4 seed comes from a set down to advance to the Tokyo semifinals, 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-1!#TorayPPO pic.twitter.com/Ut5gfv0IDh — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2022

Kudermetova's relentless return pressure was the key in the match, as she generated 15 break points on the Brazilian's serve and broke six times. Kudermetova hit 45 winners, including 11 aces. Haddad Maia countered with 22 winners. Despite the differential, the match was a physical tug-o-war. Both women saw 5-2 leads evaporate before edging the other in their respective tiebreaks.

Turning point: Kudermetova found herself two points away from the loss in the second-set tiebreak at 6-6 before a courageous backhand winner found the line on set point. It was just the second tiebreak Haddad Maia had lost all season.

As the match veered towards the three-hour mark, Kudermetova grew in confidence and conviction. With crisper baseline hitting down the stretch, Kudermetova won the last six games of the match to improve her three-set record to 12-5 this season.

Stat of the match: Kudermetova is now 8-7 against Top 20 opponents this season, a remarkable shift from her 3-15 record in 2021.

Kudermetova in WTA Finals contention: Kudermetova's victory has important implications in the Race to the WTA Finals. Going into their quarterfinal showdown, both Kudermetova and Haddad Maia were looking to bolster their qualifying chances. By reaching the quarterfinals, Kudermetova will rise to No.9 on the Leaderboard and can leave Tokyo at No.8 if she wins the title.

More to follow...