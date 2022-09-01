 

DAY

SESSION # & START TIME

TOTAL MATCHES

Monday, October 31

Session 1: 3:00pm

4 matches total:
- 2 Singles (Round Robin)
- 2 Doubles (Round Robin)

Tuesday, November 1

Session 2: 3:00pm

4 matches total:
- 2 Singles (Round Robin)
- 2 Doubles (Round Robin)

Wednesday, November 2

Session 3: 3:00pm

4 matches total:
- 2 Singles (Round Robin)
- 2 Doubles (Round Robin)

Thursday, November 3

Session 4: 3:00pm

4 matches total:
- 2 Singles (Round Robin)
- 2 Doubles (Round Robin)

Friday, November 4

Session 5: 1:30pm

2 matches total:
- 1 Singles (Round Robin)
- 1 Doubles (Round Robin)

Friday, November 4

Session 6: 7:00pm

2 matches total:
- 1 Singles (Round Robin)
- 1 Doubles (Round Robin)

Saturday, November 5

Session 7: 1:30pm

2 matches total:
- 1 Singles (Round Robin)
- 1 Doubles (Round Robin)

Saturday, November 5

Session 8: 7:00pm

2 matches total:
- 1 Singles (Round Robin)
- 1 Doubles (Round Robin)

Sunday, November 6 (**)

Session 9: 1:30pm

2 matches total:
- 1 Singles (Semifinal)
- 1 Doubles (Semifinal)

Sunday, November 6 (**)

Session 10: 7:00pm

2 matches total:
- 1 Singles (Semifinal)
- 1 Doubles (Semifinal)

Monday, November 7

Session 11: 5:30pm

2 matches total:
- 1 Singles (Final)
- 1 Doubles (Final)

(*) All start times are Fort Worth, Texas, USA local time (US Central)
(**) Please note Day Light Saving ends on Sunday, November 6

 