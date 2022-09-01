|
DAY
SESSION # & START TIME
TOTAL MATCHES
Monday, October 31
Session 1: 3:00pm
4 matches total:
Tuesday, November 1
Session 2: 3:00pm
4 matches total:
Wednesday, November 2
Session 3: 3:00pm
4 matches total:
Thursday, November 3
Session 4: 3:00pm
4 matches total:
Friday, November 4
Session 5: 1:30pm
2 matches total:
Friday, November 4
Session 6: 7:00pm
2 matches total:
Saturday, November 5
Session 7: 1:30pm
2 matches total:
Saturday, November 5
Session 8: 7:00pm
2 matches total:
Sunday, November 6 (**)
Session 9: 1:30pm
2 matches total:
Sunday, November 6 (**)
Session 10: 7:00pm
2 matches total:
Monday, November 7
Session 11: 5:30pm
2 matches total:
(*) All start times are Fort Worth, Texas, USA local time (US Central)
(**) Please note Day Light Saving ends on Sunday, November 6