Player Board Representatives
Vanessa Webb – Council Chair; 1-100+ Singles and Doubles-Only Representative
Anja Vreg – Top 20 Singles Representative
Kristie Ahn – 21-100+ Singles and Doubles-Only Representative
Brandon Burke – Player Alternate Representative
Tournament Board Representatives
Adam Barrett – Council Chair, Americas Representative
Peter-Michael Reichel – Europe Representative
Cameron Pearson – Asia-Pacific Representative
Gavin Ziv – Tournament Alternate Representative
Additional Board Representatives
Steve Simon – WTA CEO
David Haggerty – Federation Representative
Kris Dent – Federation Alternate