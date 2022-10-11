In her first match in more than 30 days, 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins knocked out No.7 seed Caroline Garcia at the San Diego Open.

There were no ill effects of nearly a month off for Danielle Collins on Monday night at the San Diego Open. The reigning Australian Open finalist, unseeded at the WTA 500 event, knocked off No.7 seed Caroline Garcia in the opening round, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Collins' last match came on Sept. 5: a three-set defeat to No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka in Round 4 of the US Open. Opting out of events in Asia and Europe over the last four weeks, the World No.19 needed exactly 90 minutes to score her ninth career Top 10 win, taking out the World No.10 for the second time in as many career meetings.

Words from the winner: Having played just one match between Wimbledon and the US Open herself, Collins lauded Garcia's corresponding summer surge—which included a title in Cincinnati and a semifinal berth at the US Open—that got her back into the Top 10 in her on-court interview.

"Caro has been playing incredible this year, a lot of great achievements especially over the summer and a lot of matches under her belt playing big tennis, first-strike, hitting really good serves and returns, taking the ball early and trying to end the point really quickly, not giving much rhythm," she said. "I knew that going in, and I just had to go out and beat her to the punch as much as possible."

Collins did just that: Though hit four fewer winners than Garcia (14 to 18), she was the more consistent performer in the pair's high-octane rallies, and was unafraid to change the pace. Match point was a microcosm of that strategy: After pinning Garcia back at the baseline with heavy groundstrokes, Collins charged forwarded and finished off victory with a feathered forehand drop shot.

Up next: Collins will next face Roland Garros semifinalist Martina Trevisan, who was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Colombia's Camila Osorio to snap a seven-match losing skid. The two have never played, but the left-handed Italian has a fan in Collins.

"I really have loved watching her play," Collins said. "I love her competitiveness and I love the 'Come on's. I do a lot of that myself, so I think it's going to be a really competitive match and a fun one."