We use cookies to provide our services and for analytics and marketing. To find out more about our use of cookies and how you can disable them, please see our Privacy Policy. By continuing to browse our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more info.
Our performance health team is comprised of Primary Health Care providers, massage therapists, mental health and wellness professionals, tournament physicians, sports dieticians, and our medical advisory team. The WTA has partnered with Hologic and Modern Health to help us to move forward in step toward our vision, mission, and philosophy.
Get official communications from the WTA and ATP, delivered straight to your e-mail! We’ll keep you informed on all you need to know across the Tours, including news, players, tournaments, features, competitions, offers and more.