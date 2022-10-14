VISION
The Hologic WTA Women's Health Taskforce will lead and promote a new recognized standard and robust, compelling global initiative on the healthy and sustainable lifecycle of the female athlete and women at large, while showcasing the journey of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
IMPACT
This new and unparalleled initiative will mutually and distinctively benefit WTA athletes, other female athletes, and active women through raising awareness, enhancing understanding of key female health, well-being, and athlete performance considerations and priorities, and providing practical and effective tools and pathways for achieving success across all contributing domains.