Bianca Andreescu and Victoria Azarenka were among early first-round winners at the Guadalajara Open AKRON, with Azarenka setting up a Round 2 clash against top seed Paula Badosa.

Azarenka kicked off the day's play in the Akron Tennis Stadium with a 6-4, 6-2 win over lucky loser Elina Avanesyan, and Andreescu followed her into Round 2 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Azarenka was expected to play against China's Zhang Shuai, but Zhang withdrew prior to the match due to illness. Avanesyan lost to Linda Fruhvirtova in the final round of qualifying, but the 20-year-old got a second chance to play in her first WTA 1000 event on hard courts.

Highlights: Azarenka def. Avanesyan

With the win, Azarenka moves through to an intriguing Round 2 clash with No.1 seed Paula Badosa. They've split two prior meetings; last autumn, Badosa won a classic in a marathon final at the BNP Paribas Open, but Azarenka was a straight-sets winner in January in Adelaide.

Guadalajara 1000: Andreescu off and running with win over Teichmann

Andreescu eyes strong finish: Already eyeing Guadalajara as a tournament she was hoping to excel to end her season last week in San Diego, Andreescu was off and running quickly against Teichmann.

The Canadian never trailed over the course of 80 minutes: Andreescu broke Teichmann the first three times she served in the match, and also broke the Swiss in the first game of the second set.

Words from the winner: The 2019 US Open champion ultimately handled both an opponent who's given her trouble in the past and tricky conditions at higher altitude in Mexico that's she's never experienced before. Having never played the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara, nor qualified for the WTA Finals when it was held in the city last year, Andreescu is making her debut in Guadalajara.

It's a challenge she says she relished.

"I definitely like the atmosphere here. I think the altitude helps me in a way, especially when I'm hitting winners," Andreescu said in victory. "I feel like it just drags [the ball] around, which I actually like. I just wanted to come out, stay positive and give everything I have.

"I'm very happy with the consistency. Sometimes, I could've went for more, but I chose to be a little bit more safe. I didn't want to go for too much ... there's a good balance. I think my serve went really well today, my return, and just fighting until the end, as well."