No.5 seed Coco Gauff needed just over an hour to defeat Martina Trevisan in Round 3 of the Guadalajara Open Akron, while No.3 seed Jessica Pegula followed her into the last eight with a tough straight-sets win over Bianca Andreescu.

There was no letdown for Coco Gauff less than 24 hours after she officially qualified for the WTA Finals Fort Worth. The No.5 seed cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 Round 3 win over Martina Trevisan at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Thursday to reach her third quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 event this year.

Gauff won the first nine games against Trevisan in a rematch of their semifinal at Roland Garros, which was also won by Gauff in straight sets. She staked an early lead thanks to a crucial hold of serve in the first set at 2-0. Trevisan led 0-40, and had four break points in total, before Gauff held.

WTA Finals: Latest scenarios to qualify for Fort Worth

The American saved the first seven break points she faced, and though she was broken on the eighth, she denied Trevisan any sustained momentum. Gauff broke again, for a fifth time in the match, and served out victory in 61 minutes after saving another break point.

"I'm definitely happy with how I played today," Gauff said afterwards. "Martina's a great player, she's had a good season, so she's never easy to face. The serve, and my forehand, set up a lot of short balls for me today."

Repeating her French Open semifinal result 🔁



🇺🇸 @CocoGauff marches into the last eight in Guadalajara with a straight-sets win over Trevisan!



Next faces Azarenka or Keys at #GDLOPENAKRON pic.twitter.com/R2cgZ46DFH — wta (@WTA) October 20, 2022

Gauff is 0-2 this year in quarterfinals at WTA 1000 events, having lost to Iga Swiatek in Doha and Simona Halep in Montreal. With neither of those players entered this week, she'll face either Victoria Azarenka or compatriot Madison Keys for a spot in her second career WTA 1000 semifinal.

Gauff's doubles partner, No.3 seed Jessica Pegula, followed her into the last eight later in the day with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bianca Andreescu. The top-ranked American needed 94 minutes to overcome the 2019 US Open champion and move into her ninth quarterfinal of the season. Five of those have come at WTA 1000 level this year, making her the first player to reach five WTA 1000 quarterfinals in the same year since the trio of Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova did so in 2019.

A day after she came from a set down, and saved three match points in a Round 2 victory over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Pegula only trailed briefly against another Grand Slam winner. She was 2-0 down in the opener, but won five of the next six games to take a lead she'd never relinquish.

Maintaining momentum in Mexico 🔋



🇺🇸 @JLPegula takes out Andreescu to reach her ninth quarterfinal of the season!#GDLOPENAKRON pic.twitter.com/aa5tCZp9pf — wta (@WTA) October 20, 2022

Andreescu saved four set points on serve in the ninth game of the opener, but couldn't covert a 0-30 lead in Pegula's subsequent service game to score her second break. In the second set, Pegula won five straight games after failing to convert on any of the three break points she had on Andreescu's serve to open the set; however, she didn't reach match point until four games later. Andreescu caught fire down 5-1, and won 12 of the 14 points played in three straight games, before Pegula finally sealed her triumph.

Pegula next faces either Caroline Garcia or Sloane Stephens for a spot in her fourth WTA 1000 semifinal of 2022.