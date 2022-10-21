Unseeded former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka knocked out No.5 seed Coco Gauff in a match that neared three hours to reach the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron. She'll face No.3 seed Jessica Pegula for a spot in the final.

She's saved her best for last. Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season.

Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players (Sloane Stephens) to have won a WTA 1000 event before, but she hadn't gotten this far at this caliber of event since finishing runner-up to Paula Badosa at the rescheduled 2021 BNP Paribas Open last fall.

The 33-year-old played her first WTA 1000 tournament at the 2006 Miami Open when Gauff, born in 2004, was 2 years old. The two-time Australian Open champion said their nearly 15-year age gap was on her mind entering the match.

"I was just thinking, 'Coco's ... the same age as my career,' so it felt pretty interesting. She's such a great athlete and I can't wait to see how far she'll go," Azarenka said in victory.

"It was a lot about the first ball, trying to serve smart, and trying to put a lot of pressure on return. She served really well, she was mixing a lot, so I was just trying to adjust when I had opportunities. I had quite a few and I couldn't convert them, so I tried to just stay consistent and look for another one, and not get down on myself."

First semi of 2022 🎉@vika7 outlasts Gauff in three sets to fill the first @WTAGuadalajara semifinal spot! pic.twitter.com/lvBnqyZvRm — wta (@WTA) October 21, 2022

All told, Azarenka was 0-2 in quarterfinals this year, but overcame the Roland Garros finalist in 2 hours and 44 minutes to advance to her 24th career semifinal at WTA 1000 level. She now boasts 181 career wins at this level of event, which is second-most among active players.

Azarenka's first career meeting against Gauff was her 73rd career victory over a Top 10 player, and first this year over a player not named Paula Badosa. To do it, she bounced back from deficits of 4-1 and 5-3 in the first set, and scored the only break of serve for either player in the third set.

Both players broke serve five times in the match on a combined 23 break point opportunities; Azarenka's five breaks were a credit to her own returning prowess: Gauff hit 10 aces and landed 75% of her first serves in defeat.

Another American stands in the way of Azarenka's pursuit of a 16th career WTA 1000 final. She'll next face either No.3 seed Jessica Pegula, who knocked out the unseeded Stephens in just over an hour, 6-2, 6-2. The top-ranked U.S. player is through to her fifth semifinal of the year and fourth at WTA 1000 level.

Azarenka's won two of her three career meetings against Pegula, all of which came in 2021. That included a 6-4, 6-2 win in the Indian Wells quarterfinals last fall.