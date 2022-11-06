Defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova advanced to their third WTA Finals championship match after defeating Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Top seeds and defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are one win away from capping off their incredible season at the tour's biggest events.

Krejcikova and Siniakova advanced to their third WTA Finals championship match after defeating No.5 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6(5), 6-2 in Sunday's semifinal. Already champions at the three majors they contested - Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open - Krejcikova and Siniakova are now 22-0 across this year's Slams and WTA Finals. They have lost just three matches all season.

Krejcikova and Siniakova are bidding to become the seventh different team to defend their WTA Finals title. They are now a win away from joining Martina Navratilova/Pam Shriver (1981-85, 1986-89), Gigi Fernandez/Natasha Zvereva (1993-94), Martina Hingis/Anna Kournikova (1999-00), Lisa Raymond/Samantha Stosur (2005-06), Cara Black/Liezel Huber (2007-08), and most recently, Timea Babos/Kristina Mladenovic (2018-19).

Krejcikova and Siniakova had won both of this year's meetings against Kichenok and Ostapenko at Wimbledon and Guadalajara. Continuing that trend, the Czechs jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first set before Kichenok and Ostapenko broke on a deciding point to close the gap to 5-3. After the Czechs failed to serve out the set twice, Kichenok and Ostapenko took the set to a tiebreak.

Again Krejcikova and Siniakova build a seemingly insurmountable lead at 4-0 before Kichenok and Ostapenko closed the gap to 6-5. But an errant volley from Ostapenko stalled their comeback and handed the Czechs the set after 63 minutes.

Krejcikova and Siniakova raced away in the second set, opening up a quick 3-0 lead and closing out the match by breaking Kichenok in the final game.

Krecjikova and Siniakova will face either No.4 Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens or No.8 Desirae Krawcyzk and Demi Schuurs in Monday's final. With their progress in Fort Worth, Siniakova has assured herself the year-end Doubles No.1 ranking for a second consecutive season.

