Here's a look at all the top-selling items from Tennis Warehouse in 2022. We kick it off with this year's most popular dresses.

The Penguin Women's Core Veronica Dress above is a classic that will never go out of style. This sporty dress has princess seaming to the waist and a flouncy silhouette from the waist down. Other features are a four-button placket with a Peter Pan collar, mesh sleeves and hem trim, contrast piping on the placket, collar and sleeves and an embroidered Penguin logo on the left chest. This dress also comes with a shortie with ball pockets.

Feel inspired to move on court in this adidas New York Dress. Designed in collaboration with South African designer Thebe Magugu, this dress showcases a graphic inspired by a woman dancing. As a 2-in-1 package, this dress comes with a coordinating shortie. The dress features Y-straps, moisture-wicking AEROREADY performance, and a Thebe Magugu x adidas logo at center chest.

The Nike Victory Dress blends sophisticated style and sporty performance for the court. Made from Dri-FIT material, this dress is breathable, quick drying and stretchy, while a keyhole opening on back offers ventilation. The mock collar with V-neck adds updated style, and a heat transfer Swoosh at left chest completes the look.

Step on the court with confidence in this Tail Essential Coletta Dress! It features a scoop neck, racerback, mesh panel at center back for breathability, pleats at bottom hem, moisture wicking fabric, UPF 50+ protection, and heat transfer Tail logo at back neck.

The adidas Gameset Y-Dress comes ready for any match. With a built-in shelf bra and separate coordinating shortie, this dress is a full outfit. Elastic Y-straps offer full range of motion and a pleated skirt delivers classic court style. The dress also features HEAT.RDY cooling technology and a heat transfer adidas logo at center chest.

Raise the fashion bar on the courts in the Fila Bryant Park Dress. Designed alongside US fashion designer Christopher Bevans, this dress features a small zipper at the neckline, glossy F-box logo at left chest, and a FILA x BEVANS interior label. The dress comes with a separate ball shortie.

