We continue with our look at the top-selling items from Tennis Warehouse in 2022. Here are the most popular shoes:

1. Asics Gel Resolution 8

The Asics Gel Resolution 8 is loaded with support, stability and comfort! And, they happen to be some of the most durable shoes on the market. Great for any level player, they are flexible and move with your feet on those aggressive court cuts. Layers of cushioning underfoot help reduce harsh court shock while adding energy into each step.

2. adidas Avacourt

Lace up with confidence knowing the adidas Avacourt was created and inspired by female tennis players of all ages, levels, shapes and sizes. A great alternative for players who loved the Stella Court, these beautiful shoes feature a specific midfoot support system to combat women's softer arches. A protective material for abrasion resistance helps with durability at the toe box, which is the most common spot for women to wear out their shoes. To achieve their light yet supportive build, these shoes have transparent layers on the upper while Bounce Pro cushioning integrates two densities of foam for comfort and responsiveness, so you can lace up day after day with confidence.

3. Nike Zoom Vapor Pro

The Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro Premium takes the best features of the shoe it replaces (the Vapor X) and adds a new upper for the speediest Vapor yet! Dual layers of support with a stretchy inner sleeve and a layer of durable mesh assist in support and breathability while the asymmetrical lacing system hugs your feet when moving laterally. The Zoom Air unit in the heel offers responsive cushioning underfoot while the generative outsole pattern enhances explosive directional changes. This Premium offering makes the perfect gift this holiday season and features pops of Hi-Viz color with metallic shine to stand out!

4. Mizuno Wave Exceed Tour 5

Light yet loaded with comfort, the Mizuno Wave Exceed Tour 5 will be a super fast match day tennis shoe that comes with a durability guarantee! Step-in comfort is evident the second you lace these tennis shoes up as you will feel cushioning and rebound while the upper has been updated to offer a flexible feel and support for aggressive movers. The bootie construction holds your feet comfortable while the outsole provides traction and durability on any court surface. Backed by a 6-month outsole durability guarantee.

5. Yonex Sonicage 2

Club players who put comfort first will enjoy the Yonex Power Cushion Sonicage 2. Created to absorb harsh court shock but also help with an explosive underfoot feel, the midsole is responsive while the upper has been re-engineered to be light and durable as well as provide just the right amount of support and breathability. The Power Cushion+ midsole helps absorb shock while offering a plush feel underfoot. Once laced up, you will feel snug and confident as the specific herringbone rubber outsole offers a good amount of traction for clay court use.

6. K-Swiss Hypercourt Express

Evolving to emulate the quickness of a running shoe, the Hypercourt Express 2 is now lighter and faster while still offering all-around comfort! The upper has been constructed to be even more flexible and remains supportive -- making it a great shoe to push your footwork to its limits. Surgelite midsole technology offers lightweight cushioning and support under foot allowing you to feel connected to the court and speedier than previous versions.This will be a seamless transition from the previous version as they will feel plush on your feet while still allowing you to feel connected to the court. The outsole blends traction and durability and offers solid performance on any court surface.

