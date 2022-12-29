With the United States up 2-0 after Day 1 at the United Cup, Jessica Pegula will try to seal the opening tie Friday when she faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

How’s this for a blazing match in the sweet spot of the Australian summer: No.3-ranked Jessica Pegula against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a United Cup Group C encounter between the United States and the Czech Republic.

With a win Friday in Sydney, Pegula will clinch the opening tie for the U.S. On Day 1, Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz won their matches to give the Americans a 2-0 lead.

The last time we saw these two was the fourth round of the 2022 US Open, when Pegula produced a 6-3, 6-2 victory, which sent her into the quarterfinals against No.1-ranked Iga Swiatek. The eventual champion prevailed in two tight sets over Pegula, but the American was headed to the WTA Finals and a career-high ranking.

Can confirm, @JLPegula is officially Down Under 😌

⁰We can't wait to see the world No.3 in action with Team USA 🇺🇸#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/iKn3DgiNSt — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 27, 2022

Pegula’s finest moment came in the Guadalajara Open Akron, when she beat four major champions -- Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka -- on the way to the final. There she defeated No.6-ranked Maria Sakkari for her first WTA 1000 title. One week later, she was in Fort Worth for the WTA Finals, where she qualified in both singles and doubles.

“It’s just more of a reward and confidence boost for me I think to just show what a great season I have and how consistent I’ve been,” Pegula said. “I think as the year went on it became more of a goal. So, yeah, it’s a huge honor.”

Pegula won 42 of 63 matches for the year and her coach, David Witt, was the WTA Tour’s Coach of the Year.

Kvitova, coming off a nice season as well, is ranked No.16 after winning the title in Eastbourne. She also reached the finals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and won three matches at the US Open before running into Pegula. The Czech player won the two previous matches against Pegula, both in 2020, in Doha and the US Open in straight sets.

Wawrinka continues comeback

When Stan Wawrinka injured his foot early in the 2021 season, he thought he’d miss only a few weeks. Instead, he was sidelined for more than a year -- and suffered many moments of doubt that he would ever play tennis again.

“Of course there were those questions in my mind,” Wawrinka said last year in Monte Carlo before his first match back on the ATP Tour. “I was afraid things wouldn’t happen the way I wanted them to happen.”

Wawrinka faced Alexander Bublik in that comeback match and played credibly, losing in three sets. As it turns out, the 37-year-old Swiss player’s first match of 2023 comes against Bublik on Friday in Brisbane as Switzerland and Kazakhstan meet in a Group B confrontation at the United Cup.

The 2022 season, understandably, was an uneven one, but there were flickers of the elite game that took Warwrinka to three Grand Slam singles titles. He reached the quarterfinals in Basel and in Metz, France the semifinals -- beating No. 4-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round before falling in the semis to -- yes -- Bublik, when a hamstring injury took him out 18 minutes in.

While his ranking slid into the low 300s last year, Wawrinka has it back to No. 148. His Swiss teammate, Marc-Andrea Huesler, is No. 56. Wawrinka can draw from an extraordinary well of experience. He’s one of three players (along with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tomas Berdych) to defeat Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in Grand Slam play.

Bublik took the title in Montpellier back in February and won 33 matches across the season. He’s ranked No. 37 -- and he has that 2-0 head-to-head advantage over his Friday opponent at Pat Rafter Arena.

United Cup: Day 2 Order of play (local time)

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

U.S. vs. Czech Republic (Group C):

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs. Petra Kvitova (CZE), 10 a.m.

Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Tomas Machac (CZE), to follow

Mixed doubles, TBD (USA) vs. TBD (CZE), to follow

Australia vs. Great Britain (Group D)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. Harriet Dart (GBR), 5:30 p.m.

Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Daniel Evans (GBR), to follow

Mixed doubles, TBD (AUS) vs. TBD (GBR), to follow

Perth, RAC Arena

Greece vs. Bulgaria (Group A)

Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Viktoriya Tomova (BUL), 10 a.m.

Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL), to follow

Mixed doubles, TBD (GRE) vs. TBD (BUL), to follow

France vs. Argentina (Group F)

Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs. Nadia Podoroska (ARG), 5:30 p.m.

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs. Federico Coria (ARG), to follow

Mixed doubles, TBD (FRA) vs. TBD (ARG), 8:30, to follow

Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena

Italy vs. Brazil (Group E)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs. Thiago Monteiro (BRA), 10 a.m.

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) vs. Laura Pigossi (BRA), to follow

Mixed doubles, TBD (ITA) vs. TBD (BRA), to follow

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan (Group B)

Stan Wawrinka (SWI) vs. Alexander Bublik (KAZ), 5:30 p.m.

Jil Teichmann (SWI) vs. Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ), to follow

Mixed doubles, TBD (SWI) vs. TBD (KAZ), to follow