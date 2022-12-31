No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia improved to 2-0 on the season after a perfect day for Brazil at the United Cup in Brisbane.

No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her United Cup record to 2-0 after defeating Malene Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2 on Day 3 in Brisbane. The victory kicked off Brazil's perfect day against Norway, after Felipe Meligeni Rodriguez Alves defeated No.343 Viktor Durasovic in the No.2 men's singles match to finish the day.

Haddad Maia has enjoyed a dominant start to her season, having lost just two games to Martin Trevisan of Italy on Day 1.

"I entered the court trying to improve my game, to do better things than I couldn't do two days before," Haddad Maia said. "I was trying to be as aggressive as I could. I was happy that I was patient and giving myself chances one more time, even if I was missing. I was happy with the way I was thinking in this match."

Team Brazil strike first 💥



Beatriz Haddad Maia defeats Team Norway's Malene Helgo, 6-4 6-2.#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/zFZTesMQhB — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 31, 2022

The WTA's Most Improved Player of 2022, the 26-year-old out-matched her 319th-ranked opponent with a suffocating display from the baseline. The 23-year-old from Norway was making her Hologic WTA Tour debut, having never faced a player ranked inside the Top 90 before today.

On a rock-solid serving day, Haddad Maia did not face a break point while generating 11 chances of her own, breaking three times. She lost just 12 points on her serve in the tidy 91-minute match.

Meligeni Alves picked up where his countrywoman left off, bouncing back from his opening loss against Italian Lorenzo Musetti at the new mixed-teams event. Meligeni Alves proved to have more firepower, using his forehand to great effect in the critical moments to best Durasovic in a one-hour, 28-minute encounter.

The 24-year-old, the nephew of former World No. 25 Fernando Meligeni, saved the only break point he faced and earned the decisive break in the second set with a sizzling forehand passing shot.

Thiago Monteiro will now have an opportunity to close out the tie for the Brazilians in the No.1 men's singles match Sunday against World No.3 Casper Ruud. Laura Pigossi will follow against Ulrikke Eikeri in the second singles match.

Brazil is looking to rebound in Group E after taking a narrow 3-2 loss to Italy in their first tie of the tournament.

The United Cup is a new mixed-teams event featuring 18 countries across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. Played over two days, ties will be comprised of two ATP and two WTA singles matches and one mixed-doubles match.