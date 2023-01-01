Belgium and Bulgaria are all square at 2-2 at the United Cup in Perth after Elise Mertens defeated debutante Gergana Topalova in three sets, and Dimitar Kuzmanov scored a straight-sets win over Zizou Bergs.

PERTH, Australia -- The first mixed doubles deciding rubber in United Cup history was set in Perth on Sunday afternoon after singles wins for Elise Mertens and Dimitar Kuzmanov left the Group A clash between Belgium and Bulgaria level at 2-2.

Mertens kicked off 2023 by giving Belgium a 2-1 lead, though her 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 win over substitute Gergana Topalova wasn't all smooth sailing.

No.323-ranked Topalova was a last-minute replacement for Bulgaria's top WTA player, Viktoriya Tomova, who sustained a left calf injury in her Day 2 loss to Maria Sakkari. The 22-year-old was making her tour-level debut; indeed, she had never even played a WTA qualifying draw before, nor had she faced an opponent ranked higher than No.130.

However, Topalova had improved her year-end ranking from No.512 to No.308 over the course of 2022, and demonstrated why in an impressive performance against Mertens. She nailed a backhand winner on the second point of the match, and that shot would prove an impressive weapon across the 1-hour, 55-minute contest.

Hot Shot: Topalova pulls off a perfect pass against Mertens

Nonetheless, WTA Finals doubles champion Mertens' experience and all-court prowess kept her in front. The Belgian won 16 out of 22 points at net, and racked up 22 winners in total. However, her service level fluctuated somewhat; Mertens accumulated eight double faults, repeatedly beckoning Topalova back into the match.

But No.29-ranked Mertens was able to withstand her opponent's comeback attempts each time. She was twice up a break in the first set, but after being pegged back to 4-4 found her best returns and serves to take the last two games. And after Topalova came from 2-0 down in the second set to level the match, Mertens responded with a dominant third set in which she only conceded three points on serve.

"It's very fun to play in a mixed competition, but it was a little bit of a struggle," said Mertens afterwards. "I was mentally there in the third, and that was the key to win this one. First matches are always difficult, but I just tried to go for it and change the plan. [Captain] Kirsten [Flipkens] gave me a little pep talk before the third set, and that really helped."

Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov showed no sign of nerves in his must-win match against Belgian ATP No.129 Zizou Bergs as he charged to a 6-2, 6-0 victory to level the Group A clash at 2-2. The 29-year-old combined consistency with brilliance at key moments to overwhelm his 23-year-old opponent.

"I was feeling really good with the conditions," Kuzmanov later told ATPTour.com. "I already played one match, and I was kind of feeling the rhythm, the ball, the atmosphere, the weather, the court, everything, I was feeling really comfortable."

ATP No. 196 Kuzmanov converted five of seven break points during a 1-hour, 27-minute win in which he appeared the physically superior of the two players. He cited his preparations for the United Cup as one of the reasons behind his strong singles performances in Perth, where he has now lost just four games in two matches.

"I came here really early," said Kuzmanov. "I was the first player to arrive for the United Cup 10 days ago to get used to the conditions. It was pretty hot when I came and now when the temperatures are not that high I am feeling really good physically on court. That's giving me really a lot of confidence and I showed that and the score showed that."

The ATP Tour contributed to this report.