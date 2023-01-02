Donna Vekic extended her head-to-head lead over Alizé Cornet to 2-1 to give Croatia a 1-0 lead over France at the United Cup in Perth.

PERTH, Australia -- Donna Vekic scored her second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches, defeating Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-3 to give Croatia an early lead on France in the last Group F tie in Perth.

It was Vekic's second win in a row against the Frenchwoman on Australian soil: the pair had notched one win apiece against each other, but their most recent encounter had gone to Vekic 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2020 Australian Open.

The straightforward scoreline belied the tightness of the contest, a classic stylistic contrast between power and defence that saw the pair repeatedly embroiled in multi-deuce tussles. Teeing off with her forehand at every opportunity, Vekic landed 34 winners compared to Cornet's 13 -- but the latter was not as watertight as she could have been, also committing 20 unforced errors.

The key to Vekic's win was the 22-year-old's resilience in coming through the most difficult moments of the match. She chased down a Cornet dropshot to seize the first break of the match for 2-1, then fended off two break points to consolidate her lead.

Up a double break at 4-1, Vekic had to fend off a valiant comeback attempt from Cornet, who held four break points to level at 4-4. But Vekic navigated through seven deuces for a crucial hold, and went on to close out the set as Cornet sent a backhand long.

Having scored an immediate break in the first game of the second set, Vekic held her lead through to the end of the match. The sixth game was key here as the former WTA No.19 came through four deuces, saving one break point with a bold drive volley, to hold for 4-2.

"I had a very difficult opponent," said Vekic. "There was a lot more pressure, and to be the first one opening the tie is quite tricky. But I'm pleased with my level of tennis - it was a good match overall. I'm not very good at starting the year well, so this is really important for me to get some confidence heading into the Australian Open."

Vekic, Coric talk long-term friendship and fashion rivalry

The winner of the tie will advance to the Perth City Final against either Greece or Belgium, and it could come down to the second mixed doubles decider of the United Cup. But don't hold your breath for Vekic to team up with childhood friend Borna Coric.

"We had a mixed practice and we played pretty bad," she said. "So I don't know if it's going to be us playing -- not just tomorrow, but ever!"