Croatia will move on to the Perth City Final with a win against France in Group F. Croatia will face Greece on Wednesday night.

PERTH, Australia -- Borna Gojo edged Adrian Mannarino in a third-set tiebreak to give Croatia a Group F win.

Earlier in the night, WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia kept France's hopes alive, defeating Petra Martic 7-6(9), 6-4, but it wasn't enough in the team's 3-2 loss.

Through the first 12 games, it was Martic who carved out more chances on return, deploying her sliced backhand to fine effect -- including on one lofted lob that left Garcia flailing.

Garcia needed her finest serves to save break points in the first and ninth games. By contrast, despite serving second, Martic conceded only four points behind her delivery through the first 12 games.

The ensuing tiebreak was a thrilling microcosm of the match as a whole. Momentum shifted back and forth between the pair, and Garcia needed to save one set point at 6-7 before converting her fifth by putting away a short forehand.

Garcia still had to stave off a further two break points at the start of the second set, but that was her last moment of danger. In the next game, she broke Martic to love, sealing the game by rushing forward off her return and finding a volley winner that clipped the net on its way into the open court.

The Frenchwoman, who fired seven aces among her 33 total winners, would only drop four more points on serve as she maintained her lead through the end of the match.

"It was a very tough match," Garcia said. "I was expecting a tough battle against Petra -- we played a couple of times in 2022, and it's always going to be a battle of serves, and who can be the most aggressive.

For Gojo, he was understandably delighted after the match.

"The first set was some great tennis, especially the intensity of the tiebreak -- that was a crazy scenario," he said. "I'm just pleased I was able to stay very calm and focused, one point at a time, even after I did some easy mistakes."

Team Croatia captain Iva Majoli was delighted to secure victory in the tie with one match to spare after Mannarino had come within a game of taking the Group F encounter the distance.

“We knew that 2-0 is a big lead and put more pressure on France today,” Majoli said. “But we knew every match was going to be tough today. They had their top players playing, and very open matches. I mean, it could have gone both ways. Mixed, you never know. They were probably a little bit favorites in the mixed."

France won a dead rubber match to end the night.