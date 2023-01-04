Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz knocked off the Italian pair of Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti in a decisive fifth rubber to send Poland into the United Cup semifinals.

In a decisive fifth rubber Wednesday, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz quickly took out Italy's Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-2 to send Poland into the United Cup semifinals.

Earlier, Magda Linette delivered a must-win point to keep Poland in the tie. Twenty-four hours after clinching her country's win over Switzerland, Linette played a focused, disciplined match to defeat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour and 12 minutes.

The triumph was critical after top-ranked Iga Swiatek gave Poland an initial lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Martina Trevisan, before Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory versus Hurkacz evened the tie at one match each.

The only impediment to Swiatek and Hurkacz's performance was the rain. There is a roof on Pat Rafter Arena, but there were two short delays early in the second set when sideways rain made its way onto the court.

During those breaks, Italy's No. 1 men's singles Berrettini and captain Vincenzo Santopadre urged their team on, providing motivation and tactical advice. But it was not enough as Hurkacz and Swiatek cruised in 65 minutes.

For Swiatek, she played a sharp opening set in singles to roll to in just 34 minutes. Landing 90% of her first serves, Swiatek kept Trevisan at bay and broke the Italian on each of her two break-point chances.

Trevisan tightened up the match in the second set, as Swiatek's level also took a dip. The first five games of the second set lasted longer than the entirety of the first, as the Italian grew in confidence with each Swiatek miss. Swiatek hit just nine unforced errors in the first set but fired 23 in the second.

"It was stressful," Swiatek said. "I feel Martina was really changing the rhythm well. At the end, I tried to be really solid."

Aga on Iga: "When she's on fire, it's unstoppable."



🇵🇱 Legend @ARadwanska, on why she is blown away by the game of @iga_swiatek at #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/mU05DeQp8d — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 4, 2023

Trevisan kept the pressure on Swiatek until the very end. Serving for the win at 5-4, Swiatek was forced to save three break points at 15-40, the last wiped out by a clutch ace. On her first match point, Swiatek dug in to outrally Trevisan and close out the 1-hour and 51-minute match.

"It became tight in the end and Martina really used her chances well," Swiatek said. "She could really give it all because I was the one that was leading. I'm happy that even though Martina came back in the second set, I was able to finish it."

Team Italy's @mattberrettini loves what he sees as teammate @lorenzo1musetti storms through the first set 6-1 against Poland's Daniel Michalski.#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/Sgq0JeG8GS — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 4, 2023

Berrettini started quickly, breaking Hurkacz's serve immediately. However, the encounter turned into a heavyweight matchup between the two 2021 Nitto ATP Finals contenders.

Earlier Musetti was in full control on Pat Rafter Arena, showing his class in a 6-1, 6-1 win against No.260 Michalski. The Italian lost just three service points in his 58-minute victory.

Musetti oozed with confidence from the first ball against Michalski, waving his racquet like a wand on the court. Michalski struggled to find his rhythm early, which allowed the World No. 23 to play from the lead, which he never relinquished.

"Of course the serve worked really good," Musetti said. "But I mean every shot [I] had a great feeling with the ball since the first hit on the court. I think I played for sure the best match of the year."

The ATP Tour contributed to this report.