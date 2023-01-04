Poland's Iga Swiatek held off Martina Trevisan, but Matteo Berrettini put the Italians back on top with a straight-sets win against Hubert Hurkacz.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivered a comprehensive win for Team Poland in the United Cup City Final in Brisbane, defeating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4. But Matteo Berrettini earned a critical 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win for Italy against Hubert Hurkacz.

With the Italians leading 2-1, Lucia Bronzetti will try to clinch the tie when she faces Magda Linette in the No. 2 women's singles match. A potentially decisive mixed doubles match will follow.

Swiatek hits absurd around-the-post winner

Swiatek played a sharp opening set to roll to after just 34 minutes. Landing 90% of her first serves, Swiatek kept Trevisan at bay and broke the Italian on each of her two break-point chances.

Trevisan tightened up the match in the second set, as Swiatek's level also took a dip. The first five games of the second set lasted longer than the entirety of the first, as the Italian grew in confidence with each Swiatek miss. Swiatek hit just nine unforced errors in the first set but fired 23 in the second.

"It was stressful," Swiatek said. "I feel Martina was really changing the rhythm well. At the end, I tried to be really solid."

Trevisan kept the pressure on Swiatek until the very end. Serving for the win at 5-4, Swiatek was forced to save three break points at 15-40, the last wiped out by a clutch ace. On her first match point, Swiatek dug in to outrally Trevisan and close out the 1-hour and 51-minute match.

"It became tight in the end and Martina really used her chances well," Swiatek said. "She could really give it all because I was the one that was leading. I'm happy that even though Martina came back in the second set, I was able to finish it."

For Berrettini, he made a quick start, breaking Hurkacz's serve immediately. However, the encounter turned into a heavyweight matchup between the two 2021 Nitto ATP Finals contenders.

"I’m really happy for the performance, for my teammates obviously," Berrettini said. "I think the level was really high. Hubi is a great player. We fought in the past, I’m sure we’re going to fight in the future as well. So I’m really, really happy. A little bit tired, but really happy."

Earlier Musetti was in full control on Pat Rafter Arena, showing his class in a 6-1, 6-1 win against No.260 Michalski. The Italian lost just three service points in his 58-minute victory.

Musetti oozed with confidence from the first ball against Michalski, waving his racquet like a wand on the court. Michalski struggled to find his rhythm early, which allowed the World No. 23 to play from the lead, which he never relinquished.

"Of course the serve worked really good," Musetti said. "But I mean every shot [I] had a great feeling with the ball since the first hit on the court. I think I played for sure the best match of the year."

The ATP Tour contributed to this report.