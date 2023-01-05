Zhu Lin came back from 5-3 down in the final set to topple former World No.1 Venus Williams and make the ASB Classic quarterfinals. Zhu will meet either Coco Gauff or Sofia Kenin in the last eight.

Zhu Lin of China posted her second come-from-behind victory of the week in the ASB Classic second round on Thursday, ousting former World No.1 Venus Williams 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 on another rainy day in Auckland.

World No.84 Zhu saved a match point in her first-round victory over Madison Brengle, and she pulled off another comeback over an American by charging back from 5-3 down in the final set against 2015 ASB Classic champion Williams.

Zhu will now take on another highly decorated American in the quarterfinals. She awaits the winner of the match between No.1 seed Coco Gauff and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams was behind by a break when a one-hour rain delay came at 2-1 in the opening set. But after the players returned to Stadium Court, Williams swept through five of the next six games to take the one-set lead.

However, Zhu battled to a 4-2 lead in the second set before the rain returned. The match resumed two-and-a-half hours later indoors, where Zhu swiftly tied the match at one set apiece.

Williams fired a rally crosscourt forehand winner to go up a break at 3-2 in the third set, edging closer to her first tour-level quarterfinal since 2019. However, Williams was quickly broken when serving for the match at 5-4.

At 5-5, Zhu deployed a number of magical plays, including two winning drop shots, to save four break points and hold for 6-5. That proved to be decisive as Zhu broke Williams for the eighth time to capture the victory, reeling off the last four games of the match in the process.

