Unseeded Irina-Camelia Begu and Linda Noskova booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 with emphatic Round 2 victories over No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko and Claire Liu, respectively.

A day after one qualifier beat the Wimbledon champion to reach the Adelaide International 1 quarterfinals, another one was guaranteed to follow her into the final eight.

After knocking off Daria Kasatkina in Round 1 for her first career Top 10 win, 18-year-old Czech Linda Noskova joined Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event with a 6-2, 6-2 win over American Claire Liu.

Both players came through qualifying, but it was Noskova who was a class above Liu in a clinical 73-minute performance despite being ranked nearly 50 spots lower in the WTA rankings.

Teen spirit 💅



18-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova flies by Claire Liu 6-2, 6-2 to secure a quarterfinal spot#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/ooBZab4odC — wta (@WTA) January 5, 2023

Noskova broke serve four times, never lost her own, and struck 20 winners to advance to a quarterfinal match against former World No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka.

Begu wins 11 straight games to upset Ostapenko

It was a banner afternoon for unseeded players, as Irina-Camelia Begu followed Noskova into the last eight with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 upset of No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Begu trailed 3-1 in the first set before winning 11 straight games to break a 1-1 head-to-head tie with the Latvian in their first hard-court meeting. Begu's win came five years ago on clay in Madrid, while Ostapenko got her revenge last summer at Wimbledon.

Highlights: Begu's top points from her upset of Ostapenko

Begu needed just 73 minutes to book a spot in her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in nearly a year. Her clean effort, of 19 winners and 12 unforced errors, was bolstered by an erratic Ostapenko, who hit 13 winners and 41 unforced errors.

Begu will be the next foe for No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova, who streaked to victory herself on Wednesday by winning the last 12 games against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Azarenka makes back-to-back Adelaide quarterfinals

Highlights: Azarenka holds off Zheng Qinwen

In a marquee match-up between youth and experience, experience won the day. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka followed up her win over Anhelina Kalinina with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Zheng Qinwen. Azarenka withstood a barrage of 10 aces from the 20-year-old phenom and maintained a sustained level of return pressure. Azarenka generated 11 break points and broke four times over the 1-hour and 40-minute match, while holding Zheng to just two break points.