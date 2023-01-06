Martina Trevisan defeated Maria Sakkari in the longest match of the United Cup, while Lorenzo Musetti prevailed to give Italy a 2-0 lead over Greece in the semifinals.

Trevisan's 3-hour, 14-minute match was the longest of the tournament so far.

It was the third Top 10 win of Trevisan's career and the Roland Garros semifinalist's finest performance away from the terre battue. She had previously never defeated a Top 50 player off clay, nor had she taken a set from a Top 20 player.

But the No.27-ranked Trevisan did have a win over Sakkari to draw on, a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 triumph in the third round of Roland Garros 2020 in which she had saved two match points.

INCREDIBILE!!! 🇮🇹@MartinaTrevisa3 outlasts Maria Sakkari in an EPIC three-set battle to put Italy at a 1-0 lead against Greece#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/6KttFeVCWG — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 6, 2023

No.6-ranked Sakkari scored the first break of the match, but her game was as inhibited as Trevisan's was free-flowing. From 2-0 down, the Italian surged through eight of the next nine games to lead by a set and a break, a passage of play characterised by fierce forehands and thrilling passing shots from Trevisan -- and ill-timed double faults and volley errors from Sakkari.

But Sakkari battled back in the second set after denying Trevisan a 3-0 lead with a booming return. Staying with her opponent in more high-octane rallies, Sakkari wrested the momentum and moved up to a 5-3 lead. Crucially, she didn't let her failure to serve out the set halt this, and a series of superb backhands saw her edge the ensuing tiebreak.

Fortune was with Trevisan in the decider when a dead net cord handed her the first break for 3-2. But so was her first-set form, and the 29-year-old dazzled the crowd with fine touch at net, delicate drop shots and that signature bold forehand.

Sakkari responded well, leveling at 4-4 with some more spectacular backhand angles. But Trevisan remained inspired to the end, pummeling her forehand to break again at 5-5 and then serving out the match at the first time of asking.