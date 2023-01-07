The draw for the Adelaide International 2 has been revealed. Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Caroline Garcia lead a strong field at the WTA 500.

ADELAIDE, Australia -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked draw at next week's Adelaide International 2, which begins on Sunday. The tournament is the last WTA 500 event before the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, Jan. 16. For the full draw, click here.

A champion at Memorial Drive in 2020 and a semifinalist last year, Swiatek is set to return to Adelaide off a strong opening week at the United Cup, where she notched wins over Belinda Bencic and Yulia Putintseva. In the United Cup semifinals, Swiatek took her first loss of the year to No.3 Jessica Pegula.

Swiatek and No.2 Jabeur, who is already into the semifinals of Adelaide 1, both have byes into the second round. Swiatek will open against either Beatriz Haddad Maia or a qualifier. The 15th-ranked Brazilian defeated Swiatek on hard court last summer in Toronto.

Jabeur will open against either former No.2 Barbora Krejcikova or a qualifier.

The second quarter of the draw is led by No.4 Caroline Garcia. The reigning WTA Finals champion went 3-0 in her stint for Team France at the United Cup in Brisbane. She will open against a qualifier.

No.3 Pegula withdrew from the tournament due to a change of schedule after the draw was made, moving No.9 seed Paula Badosa into her position on Line 24. Pegula and Team USA advanced to Sunday's United Cup final in Sydney.

More Notable Round 1 matches

No.5 Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina

No.6 Veronika Kudermetova vs. Victoria Azarenka

No.8 Belinda Bencic vs. Garbiñe Muguruza

Petra Kvitova vs. Liudmila Samsonova



Jelena Ostapenko, Danielle Collins, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are also in the draw. After being sidelined for most of 2022, Pavlyuchenkova is set to play her first tournament since Rome. She is bidding to win her first match since 2022 Australian Open.