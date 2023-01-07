The draw for the Adelaide International 2 has been revealed. World No.2 Ons Jabeur and WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia lead a stacked draw.

ADELAIDE, Australia -- World No.2 Ons Jabeur and No.4 Caroline Garcia top the draw at the Adelaide International 2, which begins on Sunday. The tournament is the last WTA 500 event before the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, Jan. 16.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek (right shoulder injury) and No.3 Jessica Pegula (change of schedule) withdrew after the draw was made on Saturday.

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from Adelaide 2 due to right shoulder injury.



No.4 seed Caroline Garcia take Swiatek's top line in the draw and the next player to be seeded, Danielle Collins, moves into Garcia's vacated spot.#AdelaideTennis



Revised Draw: pic.twitter.com/DBxBHIPmty — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 7, 2023

Update: Madison Keys has withdrawn due to change of schedule. For the full updated draw, click here.

Already into the semifinals of this week's Adelaide 1, No.2 Jabeur has a bye in the opening round and will face either a qualifier or former No.2 Barbora Krejcikova. Garcia, who took Swiatek's vacated position on Line 1 of the draw, also has an opening bye. Already 3-0 on the season after a strong week for Team France at the United Cup, Garcia will face either No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia or a qualifier in the second round.

'Stop it!': Jabeur's show-stopping hot shot in Adelaide

The second quarter of the draw is anchored by No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova and No.10 seed Danielle Collins. Kudermetova faces a tough first-round match against Victoria Azarenka, who received a wildcard into the main draw. Azarenka came within a point of advancing to the semifinals of Adelaide 1, losing in a third-set tiebreak to Czech teen Linda Noskova.

The third quarter is led by No.7 seed Madison Keys and No.9 seed Paula Badosa. Badosa will face Anett Kontaveit in the first round. Also looming in this section is Petra Kvitova, who enjoyed a strong 2-0 start to the season at United Cup in Sydney. The two-time Wimbledon champion opens against Liudmila Samsonova in the first round.

More Notable Round 1 matches

No.5 Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina

No.8 Belinda Bencic vs. Garbiñe Muguruza



Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are also in the draw. After being sidelined for most of 2022, Pavlyuchenkova is set to play her first tournament since Rome. She is bidding to win her first match since the 2022 Australian Open.