Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, will not compete in the Australian Open after sustaining an injury this week at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Williams, 42, won her opening match this week before falling to Zhu Lin in three sets.

Now in her 30th season on the Hologic WTA Tour, Williams had accepted a wild card into the Australian Open. She is a two-time runner-up in Melbourne, with her latest run to the final coming in 2017. Venus lost to sister Serena Williams in both those finals.

Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, said last month on her YouTube channel that she was “playing a lot of tennis” since the US Open and would like to continue competing in 2023. Last year, she played four singles matches.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 16 in Melbourne.