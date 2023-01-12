No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled off a remarkable escape from five match points down to defeat No.10 seed Danielle Collins 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the Adelaide International 2 quarterfinals.

Kudermetova's only previous encounter with the American had been a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win in the second round of Miami 2021. This time round, though, she needed to come back from the brink of defeat against last year's Australian Open finalist.

Collins had kept her nose in front through a tight first set and most of a second. But No.9-ranked Kudermetova, having failed to serve the second set out at 5-4, needed to fend off five match points serving at 5-6. She saved two with service winners and another with a sizzling forehand winner; Collins missed the remaining two with forehand errors.

Collins also led 4-1 in the ensuing tiebreak, only to relinquish her lead amidst another flurry of errors. WTA Finals doubles champion Kudermetova's net prowess came to the fore as she came out on top of a rat-a-tat net exchange to convert her first set point.

The decider was more closely contested than the scoreline suggests, with Kudermetova coming through three multi-deuce tussles as she gradually extended her lead. But the 25-year-old had crucially raised her first serve percentage from a subpar 50% in the first set to 71% in the second and 57% in the third.

By the closing stages, Collins had moved away from her usual power tactics to incorporate dropshots and slices, which had little effect on Kudermetova's momentum. A pair of double faults nearly landed Kudermetova in trouble in the final game, but she made up for those with service winners that staved two break points off and converted her second match point.

"I'm really happy about my performance today, because it was really tough from the start of the match," said Kudermetova. "I don't know if I showed my best tennis today, but I showed my best from the mental part because I tried to fight, I tried to give everything. It's not just a practice before the Grand Slam, I want to give everything on the court."

The victory completes a fine day for the Kudermetova family after Veronika's younger sister Polina, 19, qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open.

Kudermetova will face either No.4 seed Caroline Garcia or No.8 seed Belinda Bencic in the semifinals.

More to come...