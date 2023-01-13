Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy broke through to her first Hologic WTA Tour singles final at the Hobart International, outlasting 2019 champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in a 2-hour and 8-minute semifinal on Friday.

The 21-year-old, ranked 67th in the world, fired 34 winners, including nine aces, to overcome 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin and prevail in her second career tour-level semifinal.

Words from the winner: "It’s unbelievable for me to be here in the final of such a great tournament, and I’m really happy about my performance today," Cocciaretto said on court, after her win. "[Kenin is] a very good player, I was a junior when she won the Grand Slam, so for me it’s an honor to play against her.

"The first set, I took the chance to win the set, and then the second set, she was more focused, she was more aggressive than me. I think that's why she won the second. Then I tried to change my game a little bit in the third, and it was really tough, but I’m happy about my win."

Fast facts: Cocciaretto has risen nearly 100 spots in the rankings since this time last year, and she is now one win away from her first WTA Tour singles title. The Italian has already won one WTA 125 singles title, at Tampico last season.

Former World No.4 Kenin suffered her first-ever loss at the event, having won the 2019 title in her only previous tournament appearance. It was also Kenin's first loss to an Italian player in seven career meetings with players from that country.

Match moments: Cocciaretto fought back from set point down at 5-4 in the opener, blasting forehands to steal the one-set lead. But in the second set, it was Kenin’s turn to stage a comeback, fighting from an early break down before breaking Cocciaretto at love to level the match.

Cocciaretto regrouped splendidly in the third set, breaking Kenin twice in a row before saving five break points, two of those with aces, to tough out a gritty hold for 4-0. In the final game, Cocciaretto combined outstanding defense with pinpoint groundstrokes to earn her sixth service break.

More to come...