A host of Grand Slam champions played second-round matches on a rainy Wednesday at the Australian Open. Here's a look at how they fared.

Eight Grand Slam champions were scheduled to play their second-round matches at the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday.

On Rod Laver Arena, three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek held off Camila Osorio in the day session, while 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu took a loss in the Laver night session, where she was defeated by No.7 seed Coco Gauff.

Anhelina Kalinina def. [15] Petra Kvitova 7-5, 6-4

World No.39 Kalinina of Ukraine took out a Grand Slam champion by ousting two-time Wimbledon titlist Kvitova of the Czech Republic in just under two hours on John Cain Arena, under a closed roof.

Kalinina reached the third round of a major for the first time in her career with the upset of No.15 seed Kvitova. Kvitova had been the Australian Open runner-up to Naomi Osaka in 2019.

In a key turning point, Kalinina gritted out a 15-minute, seven-deuce game to break for 6-5 in the first set, converting her fifth break point. Kalinina went on to win from there, lining up a third-round showdown with another Czech major champion, Barbora Krejcikova.

[20] Barbora Krejcikova def. [Q] Clara Burel 6-4, 6-1

2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova took 1 hour and 29 minutes to dispatch French qualifier Burel and move into a meeting with Kalinina.

Krejcikova, who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals last year, had six more winners and eight fewer unforced errors than former Junior World No.1 Burel. Krejcikova improved to 2-0 in their rivalry, having also prevailed over Burel in the qualifying rounds of 2018 Roland Garros.

[17] Jelena Ostapenko def. Anna Bondar 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-0

2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko of Latvia survived a 2-hour and 37-minute showdown with Hungary's Bondar to clinch a third-round spot in Melbourne for the fourth time in her career.

Ostapenko fought back from 5-3 down to swipe the first set, then held on after the loss of the second set to sweep through the final-set bagel.

One more win would be a breakthrough for Ostapenko. She has never reached the Round of 16 at a hard-court major (either the Australian Open or the US Open). Her third-round opponent will be World No.95 Kateryna Baindl.

[Q] Cristina Bucsa def. Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-4

Spain's Bucsa made the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career after saving a match point and triumphing in a topsy-turvy clash with 2019 US Open champion Andreescu of Canada.

Bucsa, who cracked the Top 100 for the first time this week, was down a set and a break before reeling off five straight games and holding a set point at 5-1 in the second set. But Andreescu fought back into a tiebreak, where she held a match point at 6-5.

Bucsa used superior defense to stave off that match point, then converted her third set point with a passing winner down the line. Bucsa held on in the third set to complete the upset, and her reward will be a third-round meeting with World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

[22] Elena Rybakina def. Kaja Juvan 6-2, 6-1

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina needed just 58 minutes to race past Kaja Juvan 6-2, 6-1 and book her place in the third round of the Australian Open for the second time.

Rybakina had not played the Slovenian since their junior days, where their only meeting had been a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win for Juvan on the clay of Milan. Rybakina did not face a break point and dropped only three points behind her first serve.

Rybakina last made the third round in Melbourne on her 2020 debut, falling to then-No.1 Ashleigh Barty. She will bid to make the second week of a major for the fourth time against either No.13 seed Danielle Collins or 2021 semifinalist Karolina Muchova.

[24] Victoria Azarenka def. Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0

Also in a hurry was two-time champion Victoria Azarenka, the only player remaining in the draw who has won the Australian Open. The 33-year-old dismissed Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0 in only 57 minutes to reach the third round in Melbourne for the 12th time in 15 appearances.

It was a ruthless performance from Azarenka, who committed just seven unforced errors compared to Podoroska's 28. The No.191-ranked Argentine held serve in the opening game of the match, only for Azarenka to race through 12 games on the trot.

Azarenka went from strength to strength as she sped toward the finishing line, dropping just seven points in the second set to set up a third-round meeting with No.10 seed Madison Keys. Azarenka leads the head-to-head against Keys 3-0, including a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1 victory in the third round of Guadalajara last October.