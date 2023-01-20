ATP & WTA Virtual Meet & Greet #1 Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

These are the official rules (the "Official Rules") that govern the ATP & WTA Virtual Meet & Greet #1 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) and the relationship between you and the Sponsors (as defined in Section 1 below) in relation to the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, you confirm you have legal capacity to enter the Sweepstakes and you agree to comply with and abide by these Official Rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

You must have Internet access AND a valid email address to participate. PLEase read our privacy policy BEFORE PARTICIPATING; SEE below at SECTION 13.

Eligibility: SWEEPSTAKES open only to legal residents OF the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, Canada, THE UNITED KINGDOM, GERMANY, FRANCE AND Spain WHO ARE (1) at least eighteen (18) years or the age of majority in their country/province/state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry and have mental capacity to enter into a legally binding contract and (2) who have internet access and a valid and active email account. VOID elseWHERE and where PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Sponsors will offer (8) separate sweepstakes promotions, each with a prize of a trip to a selected ATP/WTA Tournament or a virtual meet and greet opportunity with an ATP/WTA player selected by Sponsors (as per Section 7 below). This is the third such sweepstakes in the series. Each sweepstakes is independent of the other (7) sweepstakes promotions, requiring separate entry through its own entry path, and featuring its own prize at discrete odds of winning, as per its official rules. You may enter one or more of these sweepstakes as you wish; however, you may only win the prize in any one sweepstakes.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. By participating in the promotion, you are providing your information to Sponsors (defined below), not to Twitter, Inc. or Meta Platforms, Inc. For the avoidance of doubt, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram shall have no responsibility or liability to you in respect of the Sweepstakes.

Sponsors : ATP Tour, Inc., 201 ATP Tour Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 32082 U.S.A. & WTA Ventures, LLC, 100 Second Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A. (collectively, “Sponsors”).

Administrator : Probability LLC, 2 Woodstock Meadow Ln, PO Box 1484, Woodstock, NY 12498 U.S.A. (“Administrator”).

Eligibility : The ATP & WTA Virtual Meet & Greet #1 Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France (excluding Corsica and DOM TOM) and Spain, who have mental capacity to enter into a legally binding contract and are at least eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority in their country, province, or state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsors, Administrator, or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or awarding the Grand Prize and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated, and successor companies including the management/representation of the ATP/WTA player providing the meet-and-greet opportunity functioning as the Grand Prize as well as him/her personally (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether related or not.

THE REMAINDER OF THIS CLAUSE DOES NOT APPLY TO FRENCH ENTRANTS AT ALL NOR TO GERMAN ENTRANTS IN THE CASE OF CRIMES OF MORAL TURPITUDE.

Entrants may not have been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude . FOR RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES, AND CANADA ONLY: By entering, each Sweepstakes entrant (“Entrant”) understands and agrees that, if selected as the potential Grand Prize Winner, he/she will be required to consent to a background check to verify eligibility; and, failure to sign such consents and authorizations and/or to furnish all required information will result in disqualification. (The preceding requirement does NOT apply to Entrants who are residents of the United Kingdom, Germany, France or Spain.)

In addition, Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion, to disqualify the potential Grand Prize Winner if the results of such background check reveal that such Entrant is not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes (for Entrants who are residents of the United States or Canada) or if the Entrant has been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude (for all Entrants other than French Entrants, including Entrants who are residents of the United Kingdom, Germany (in relation to felonies only) or Spain), as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. If disqualified, the potential Grand Prize Winner will not receive any compensation of any kind nor will Sponsors or the other Promotion Entities have any liability to him/her under any legal theory.

Sweepstakes Schedule : United States Eastern Time (“E.T.”) (e.g., New York time), corresponding to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) minus four (4) hours. For example, where the stated time is 12:00 p.m. E.T., this time corresponds to 4:00 p.m. UTC of the same day, and where the stated time is 11:59 p.m. E.T., this corresponds to 3:59 a.m. UTC in the morning of the following day. IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ENTRANTS: ALL TIMES LISTED THROUGHOUT THE OFFICIAL RULES ARE IN ET. ENTRANTS ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR DETERMINING THE CORRESPONDING TIME IN THEIR RESPECTIVE JURISDICTIONS.

The Sweepstakes begins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12:00:01 p.m. E.T. and ends on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 3:00:00 p.m. E.T (“Promotion Period”). Sponsors’ computer is the official clock for this Sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes Entry: During the Promotion Period, navigate the internet to either atptour.com/en/break-point/sweepstakes or www.wtatennis.com/sweepstakes (each a “Website”, together the “Websites”)

You will be directed to complete the online entry form. You will be asked to provide your full name, e-mail address, city and state/province/country (your e-mail address will be used to contact you only if you are the potential Grand Prize winner subject to the procedure for receiving a second, bonus entry as discussed below.)

CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU MEET THE SWEEPSTAKES ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS AND HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN THE GRAND PRIZE.

SUBMISSION OF ENTRY FORM WILL RESULT IN RECEIPT OF ONE (1) ENTRY.

To receive a second, bonus entry, after completing/submitting the official entry form, click the corresponding check box signifying your agreement to “opt-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsors*. (Even if you “opted-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsors previously, you must still click the corresponding check box to receive the second, bonus entry.) You may rescind the opt-in at any time without affecting your ability to receive the second, bonus entry. French Entrants only will receive a second, bonus entry regardless of whether (or not) they click the corresponding check box and “opt-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsor.

*Promotional e-mails pertain to communications about news, tournaments, competitions, ticketing and partner offers from the ATP and WTA.

LIMIT TWO ENTRIES (THAT IS, ONE ENTRY BY COMPLETING THE OFFICIAL ENTRY FORM AND A SECOND, BONUS ENTRY VIA “OPT-IN”) PER PERSON/EMAIL ACCOUNT DURING THE PROMOTION PERIOD. Multiple entries and/or mass entry attempts in excess of the preceding limit will result in disqualification of all entries by such person; and, if violation is determined by Sponsors or Administrator to be particularly egregious and/or repeated, such person may be prohibited from participating in any remaining sweepstakes promotions offered by Sponsors during calendar year 2023. Second, bonus entry is only available during same online session as completion/submission of official entry form. Entries must be manually key-stroked by the entrant; use of automated entry devices or programs, or entries by third parties are prohibited. Entries that do not conform to or that violate these Official Rules or are submitted in any manner other than stated in these Official Rules will be disqualified. Proof of submission of Entry (that is, official entry form and/or “opt-in,” as applicable) does not constitute proof of receipt of same. Should receipt of entry be acknowledged, such acknowledgement does not constitute any representation as to Sweepstakes eligibility, notification of winning nor is it otherwise binding upon Sponsors or Administrator. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Administrator and Sponsors, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, jumbled, inaccessible, improperly recorded (or not recorded at all) or unintelligible for any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promotion Entities, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an Entrant, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address used to enter will be deemed to be the Entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. By accepting the prize (except where prohibited by law) winner consents to use by Sponsors and its designees (including prize partner[s]) of their name, city, state/province/country, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

If you choose to participate in the Sweepstakes by using your wireless mobile device, data rates may apply for each message sent or received from your handset according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges as well as charges for wireless internet access) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Sweepstakes. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your phone's capabilities for specific instructions. The Sponsors will not reimburse any charges incurred by entrants to participate in the Sweepstakes.

Random Drawing/Selection of Winner/Odds :

Grand Prize winner will be selected from among all eligible entries received via random drawing. Drawing will take place on or about May 17, 2023 and will be conducted at Administrator’s offices. The drawing will be conducted by Administrator, an independent organization/administrator whose decisions are final and binding on all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

Prize and Approximate Retail Value :

Grand Prize (1 winner): Grand Prize winner will receive a virtual meet-and-greet opportunity with a WTA or ATP player of Sponsors’ sole choosing. Opportunity will take place in June, 2023 as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. (While Sponsors will endeavor to provide reasonable advanced notice to Grand Prize winner prior to meet-and-greet opportunity, Grand Prize winner understands and agrees that Sponsors may provide winner with as little as three (3) days’ advanced notice prior to meet-and-greet opportunity. IF GRAND PRIZE WINNER IS UNAVAILABLE ON SUCH DATE FOR ANY REASON, THE GRAND PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED WITHOUT COMPENSATION OF ANY KIND WITH PROMOTION ENTITIES DISCLAIMING ANY AND ALL LIABILITY UNDER ANY LEGAL THEORY AND AN ALTERNATE WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AS SET FORTH ABOVE. The agenda and duration of the meet-and-greet opportunity will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion and will last no more than five (5) minutes. Participation of player for the entire projected duration of meet-and-greet opportunity is subject to his/her availability. Specific video format of meet-and-greet opportunity will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner may invite one (1) guest to attend the virtual meet-and-greet opportunity; but, if winner chooses not to do so or if guest fails to timely return any required Liability Release and Publicity Release (where lawful) for any reason, Sponsors’ liability shall be limited to awarding the meet-and-greet opportunity for the winner alone with no additional compensation or substitute prize being awarded.

Grand Prize Meet-and-Greet Opportunity Restrictions:

Internet access and incidental expenses and all other costs and expenses relative to acceptance/use of prize not specified herein are not included and are solely the Grand Prize winner's responsibility. All arrangements are subject to change, availability, and other restrictions. WITHOUT LIMITATION, SUCH CHANGES MAY INCLUDE POSTPONEMENT OR CANCELLATION OF THE MEET-AND-GREET OPPORTUNITY DUE TO REASONS SUCH AS, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE HEALTH OF THE SELECTED PLAYER, PERHAPS WITH LITTLE OR NO ADVANCED NOTICE. Guest attending meet-and-greet opportunity along with Grand Prize winner may be required to complete, sign and return a Liability Release and Publicity Release (where lawful) beforehand. If Grand Prize winner's guest is a minor (as determined by his/her state/province/country of residence), the minor guest’s parent/legal guardian must complete Release (and any other required documentation) on his/her behalf, to the extent applicable. For clarity, Grand Prize does not include any merchandise autographed by applicable player. Grand Prize winner and guest must act in an appropriate and well-behaved manner at all times before/during/after meet-and-greet opportunity. Without limitation, Grand Prize winner and guest must wear appropriate attire during meet-and-greet opportunity; refrain from asking applicable player questions of a personal, political (or otherwise controversial) or sensitive nature; refrain from making any obscene, vulgar, abusive, threatening, defamatory, disparaging or otherwise offensive comments to or about applicable player; or engage in any other conduct which may reflect adversely on Sponsors (or applicable player) or negatively affect the goodwill business reputation of either of the Sponsors (or applicable player). IF SPONSORS DETERMINE THAT GRAND PRIZE WINNER AND/OR GUEST HAVE VIOLATED THE PRECEDING (PERHAPS WITHOUT WARNING OR NOTICE OF ANY KIND) THE GRAND PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED WITHOUT COMPENSATION OF ANY KIND WITH PROMOTION ENTITIES DISCLAIMING ANY AND ALL LIABILITY UNDER ANY LEGAL THEORY.

Sponsors may – but are in no way obligated to – record the meet-and-greet opportunity (“Recording”). Should Sponsors choose to do so, Grand Prize winner and guest grant to Sponsors the right to use the Recording, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter developed, including but not limited to for advertising/promotional/trade purposes as well as for internal/recordkeeping purposes, without compensation/consideration of any kind (for the Grand Prize winner, other than the Grand Prize) or notice of any kind. Grand Prize winner and guest are strictly prohibited from making their own recordings of meet-and-greet opportunity, unless authorized representatives of Sponsors as well as the player all agree to same beforehand and in writing. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES MAY GRAND PRIZE WINNER BROADCAST OR RE-BROADCAST THE MEET-AND-GREET OPPORTUNITY OR IN ANY WAY USE THE MEET-AND-GREET OPPORTUNITY OTHER THAN FOR HIS/HER OWN PERSONAL PURPOSES.

Sponsors will not be held liable for any event outside of their control that may prevent the Grand Prize Winner or their guest receiving the full benefit of the Prize.

Grand Prize has no retail value.

No substitution or transfer of prize except with Sponsor’s permission. Sponsor in its sole discretion may award a substitute prize of equal or greater value if advertised prize is unavailable at time of awarding for a justified reason. Prize is NOT redeemable or exchangeable for cash or credit. Participation in the meet-and-greet opportunity of any player appearing in Promotion advertising is NOT guaranteed. All applicable federal, state, foreign, provincial, and local taxes are the sole responsibility of winner except where prohibited by local laws in a given country. Grand Prize winner will receive either (i) if a U.S. resident, a 1099 tax form reflecting actual value of prize as it is valued at over $600 (USD), or (ii) if not a U.S. resident, an IRS Form 1042-S, W-8Ben, or any other applicable tax forms. A non-U.S. resident winner may be responsible for U.S. foreign withholding tax on Grand Prize in addition to any taxes that may be levied by his/her country of residence on value of prize won. All taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners.

Winner Notification : Grand Prize Winner will be contacted by email on or about May 17, 2023. Grand Prize Winner will be required to sign and return by email, within three (3) business days of notification, an Affidavit/Certificate of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, a Publicity Release where allowed by law, and (if Winner is a resident of the United States or Canada) the necessary paperwork for a background check (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”). If the Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and Publicity Release, or any other portions of the Sweepstakes Documents are not returned to Sponsors within the specified time period and the Winner cannot be contacted after two (2) attempts within three (3) business days of first attempted notification, the Grand Prize Winner may be disqualified. If the Grand Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason, there will be no prize of any kind awarded to him/her and an alternate Grand Prize Winner will be drawn randomly from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

If a Canadian resident’s entry is selected in the drawing, he/she will be required to correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question without mechanical or other assistance of any kind, within a predetermined time limit, as a pre-condition to becoming the potential Grand Prize winner.

Conditions and Limitations of Liability : Subject to liability in relation to any “Non-Excludable Guarantees” as defined below and subject to the below paragraph relating to Entrants from the United Kingdom and as long as this is not prohibited by mandatory local law or public policy by participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Promotion Entities, as well as each of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, and representatives, and each of their respective successors, representatives, and assigns, as well as Meta Platforms, Inc. and Twitter, Inc. (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss, or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, receipt, possession, use, or misuse of the prize. All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply.

Nothing in these Official Rules excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify any statutory consumer guarantees or any implied condition or warranty the exclusion of which from these Official Rules would contravene any statute or cause any part of these Official Rules to be void (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”) or any other liabilities which shall not be excluded under mandatory local law or public policy. Subject to the limitations in the preceding sentence, the Sponsors exclude from these Official Rules all conditions, warranties and terms implied by statute, general law or custom. Except for liability in relation to a Non-Excludable Guarantee or any other liabilities which shall not be excluded under mandatory local law or public policy, the Released Parties exclude all liability whether arising in tort (including without limitation negligence), contract or otherwise, for any personal injury or any other loss or damage (including without limitation loss of opportunity or loss of profits), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Sweepstakes, including for failed, partial, or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind affecting the Sweepstakes in any manner, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware, or software. The foregoing also includes any malfunction, error, or failure deemed by Sponsors or Administrator in the discretion of either party to impact the availability or accessibility of Entries submitted by Entrants or the transmission or receipt of winner notification. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failures beyond Sponsors’ control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the Entry process. In such event, Sponsors reserve the right to conduct the Sweepstakes and award the Grand Prize by means of a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received prior to and/or after (as appropriate) the action taken by Sponsors or otherwise in a manner which is fair, appropriate, and consistent with these Official Rules, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Notice of termination, modification, or suspension of Sweepstakes will be posted on the Websites. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or loss, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or Entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to any person's computer or wireless mobile device related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Failure of Sponsors or Administrator to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute the waiver of such provision.

You agree not to damage or cause interruption of the Sweepstakes and/or prevent others from participating in the Sweepstakes. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE OR WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES VIOLATES CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSORS MAY DISQUALIFY ANY PERSON MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT, PREVENT SUCH PERSON FROM PARTICIPATING IN ANY REMAINING SWEEPSTAKES OFFERED BY SPONSORS IN 2023 AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

In respect of Entrants from the United Kingdom, notwithstanding anything to the contrary, nothing in these Official Rules shall exclude or limit a party’s liability for death or personal injury resulting from that party’s negligence, for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation or for any other matter where liability may not as a matter of law be limited.

Disputes: For Entrants who are legal residents of the United Kingdom, Germany, France or Spain: These Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of their country of legal residence, and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of their country of legal residence.

For Entrants who are legal residents of the U.S. or Canada: These Official Rules shall be governed by the law of the U.S. state of Delaware and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the U.S. state of Delaware.

Except where prohibited, Entrant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, or causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and, to the extent permitted by compulsory local law in the relevant State or Territory of the Entrant’s country of residence, expressly waiving any right of forum non conveniens, change of venue or the like; (b) any and all claims, judgments, or awards, to the extent permitted by compulsory local law in Entrant’s country of residence, shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased, except where compulsory local law in Entrant’s country of residence provides otherwise.

Severability : If any part of these Official Rules shall be declared invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, it shall not affect the validity of the balance of these Official Rules. In such circumstance, the provision declared invalid or unenforceable shall be re-drafted as closely to the original provision as allowed by law, so as to give effect to Sponsor’s intent.

Language Discrepancies : Should there be any discrepancy between the English language version of these Official Rules and the version of the Official Rules as translated into another language, the English language version shall prevail, govern, and control in all respects.

Data Protection; Privacy Policy : Your personal information will be collected for the purposes of conducting this Sweepstakes. Use of personal information shall be subject to the privacy policies located at https://www.atptour.com/en/privacy-policy and https://www.wtatennis.com/privacy-policy (“Privacy Policies”). The Privacy Policies contain information about how an Entrant can access or correct personal information held about them or to make a privacy complaint. Please note that your personal information will be transferred to overseas recipients, including in countries such as the United States. The methods used to protect and safeguard your personal information in the event of such transfers are set out in the Privacy Policies.

The following paragraph applies to Entrants from the United Kingdom, Germany, France or Spain: Any personal information collected from Entrants will be used by Sponsors/Administrator at the direction of each Sponsor’s applicable appointed representative as set forth below. Personal information collected from Entrants will be used by Sponsors/Administrator solely in connection with the Sweepstakes and will not be disclosed to any third party or used for any other purpose except for the purpose of operating the Sweepstakes, honoring/fulfilling an Entrant’s request to “opt-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsors where applicable, fulfilling the prize where applicable, and any other use mentioned within this clause. The declared prize winner’s surname, county/region and country will be made available on request in accordance with Section 14 (Winner’s List) below. The legal basis for processing the data is performance of a contract and – to the extent that does not apply – the Sponsors’ legitimate interests (see Article 6, paragraph 1, lit b) and f) of the GDPR and UK GDPR). The Sponsors’ legitimate interests in this instance include the marketing of their respective brands and tournaments via the Sweepstakes. The personal information may be transferred outside the European Union to overseas recipients, including in countries such as the United States. The duration of the retention of the information is until May 31, 2023 except in the case of the Grand Prize winner and those Entrants who “opt-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsors. Entrants have a right to access, correct and have their personal data deleted from Sponsors’ respective databases and to set the consequences of his/her death on his/her personal data. Entrants can exercise these rights by sending a written request to the applicable appointed representative at the indicated address.

ATP Tour, Inc.: ATP London, 22 Worple Road, Wimbledon SW19 4DD UNITED KINGDOM.

WTA Ventures, LLC:

EEA: WTA Tour, Inc., c/o Willans Data Protection Limited, 2 Pembroke House, 28-32 Upper Pembroke Street, Dublin D02 EK84 IRELAND.

UK: WTA Tour, Inc., c/o Willans Data Protection Limited, 34 Imperial Square, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL50 1QZ UNITED KINGDOM.

Personal information includes name, e-mail address, and likeness and will be used as set out in these Official Rules including: (a) to conduct the Sweepstakes as described in these Official Rules; (b) to contact the potential winner; (c) to honor/fulfill requests to “opt-in” to receive promotional e-mails from Sponsors and (c) fulfill the Grand Prize.