Belinda Bencic and Aryna Sabalenka, two Top 10 players on winning streaks, will face each other in an Australian Open fourth-round clash after straight-sets victories on Saturday.

No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No.12 seed Belinda Bencic are both currently on winning streaks, but one of those streaks will come to an end on Monday when they face each other in a blockbuster Round of 16 match at the 2023 Australian Open.

Bencic of Switzerland continued her excellent start to the season, claiming a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi to reach the fourth round.

She was followed into the second week by Sabalenka, who maintained her undefeated 2023 by easing past her former doubles partner, No.26 seed Elise Mertens, 6-2, 6-3.

2021's Olympic gold medalist Bencic took 1 hour and 40 minutes to hold off hard-hitting World No.70 Giorgi and make her second trip into the Round of 16 in Melbourne. Her previous appearance in the Australian Open second week came in 2016.

Bencic has extended her current winning streak to seven straight victories, having won the Adelaide International 2 title just last week. That title pushed her back into the Top 10 for the first time since October of 2021.

Bencic breezed through Saturday's first set on Rod Laver Arena, but Giorgi put up a much sturdier test in the second set. Bencic successfully fended off two break points in a difficult hold for 5-3, but Giorgi powered her way to a break when Bencic served for the match at 5-4.

However, Bencic forced Giorgi into errors in the following game, moving ahead by a break once more. Bencic's second chance at serving out the match went perfectly for her, as she completed a love hold at 6-5 with a winning forehand.

Bencic won 50 percent of points returning both the Giorgi first serve and second serve in the match. The Swiss improved to 4-2 against Giorgi, and she has also won her last 10 singles matches overall against Italian opponents.

Margaret Court Arena hosted the encounter between good friends Sabalenka and Mertens, who were one of the top doubles teams earlier this decade. The duo combined to win five WTA doubles titles, including two Grand Slams at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

But Sabalenka has firmly held the upper hand in their singles rivalry, and that continued on Saturday after her 1-hour and 14-minute win. Sabalenka now leads Mertens 7-2 in their head-to-head, including victories in their last six meetings.

Sabalenka added another match-win to her spotless season so far. The World No.5 is 7-0 in 2023 thus far, having won the Adelaide International 1 title the week before Bencic won in the same city.

The powerful Sabalenka game propelled her through the match, although Mertens did well to survive a 12-minute, seven-deuce game in the second set to stay with her former doubles partner. In the end, though, Sabalenka was too overwhelming, with 32 winners to Mertens' 12.

Sabalenka is now into the Round of 16 in Melbourne for the third straight year, although she has never been able to progress beyond this stage at this major.

More Head to Head 1 - Matches Played 1

Sabalenka and Bencic have split their two previous meetings, but they have not played each other in nearly four years. Sabalenka won in straight sets in the 2018 New Haven quarterfinals, while Bencic prevailed in a third-set tiebreak in Dubai in 2019.

More to come...