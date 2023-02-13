Team Fenty, rise up. Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show had the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour buzzing on social media. 

Serena Williams, star of two commercials that aired in the first half, was already counting down to Rihanna's performance well in advance of the halftime whistle. 

American teenager Coco Gauff also had been hyped for the show well in advance. She delivered her predictions for the set list on TikTok prior to the game, correctly predicting that the Grammy Award-winner would open the show with "B... Better Have My Money," one of her signature single releases.

Never one to revel too much in her success, Gauff was instead left with few words after watching the full performance.

The American teenager was in fact watching live from halfway across the world, as she gets set to play the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, which begins Monday.

Current and retired American players including Amanda Anisimova, Jamie Hampton, Jamie Loeb and Sloane Stephens also weighed with rave reviews, while Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette was tuned in for the vibes. 

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, who posted a snapshot of the stadium on her Instagram stories earlier in the night to confirm her attendance, was thrilled to be in the audience. 

While the Barbadian performed at the Super Bowl for the first time this year, tennis isn't a stranger to her musical stylings.

In 2005, Rihanna was one of the headlining acts at the US Open's annual Arthur Ashe Kids' Day event, held each Saturday prior to the start of the year's final Grand Slam. 