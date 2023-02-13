The stars of the Hologic WTA Tour took to social media to laud Rihanna's performance at the Super Bowl LVII.

Team Fenty, rise up. Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show had the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour buzzing on social media.

Serena Williams, star of two commercials that aired in the first half, was already counting down to Rihanna's performance well in advance of the halftime whistle.

The Countdown to @rihanna has begun 😍😍 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 12, 2023

American teenager Coco Gauff also had been hyped for the show well in advance. She delivered her predictions for the set list on TikTok prior to the game, correctly predicting that the Grammy Award-winner would open the show with "B... Better Have My Money," one of her signature single releases.

ya’ll I almost was right… I was almost halfway there hahaha https://t.co/QgVuEkoejY — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 13, 2023

Never one to revel too much in her success, Gauff was instead left with few words after watching the full performance.

The American teenager was in fact watching live from halfway across the world, as she gets set to play the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, which begins Monday.

rihanna 👑❤️ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 13, 2023

lol goodnight. I just thought this was funny — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 13, 2023

Current and retired American players including Amanda Anisimova, Jamie Hampton, Jamie Loeb and Sloane Stephens also weighed with rave reviews, while Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette was tuned in for the vibes.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, who posted a snapshot of the stadium on her Instagram stories earlier in the night to confirm her attendance, was thrilled to be in the audience.

I love Rihanna — A (@AnisimovaAmanda) February 13, 2023

Rihanna single handedly crushed that and didn’t need no mans to come out. Queeeeeeeen riri #SuperBowlLVII — Jamie Loeb (@jloeb308) February 13, 2023

yoooo she was so nonchalant 😂



effort: 10%

smoothness: off the charts 📈 — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) February 13, 2023

I know you guys were watching it for 🏈 but I was here for 👑 @rihanna. She killed it. — Magda Linette (@MagdaLinette) February 13, 2023

OH MY GOD RIHANNA — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) February 13, 2023

Worth the wait. Fenty bowl! Looked amazing. Sounded amazing. baby #2. God bless. — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) February 13, 2023

Hits after hits, Rihanna bowl really didn’t disappoint 😭❤️ — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 13, 2023

While the Barbadian performed at the Super Bowl for the first time this year, tennis isn't a stranger to her musical stylings.

In 2005, Rihanna was one of the headlining acts at the US Open's annual Arthur Ashe Kids' Day event, held each Saturday prior to the start of the year's final Grand Slam.