Zheng Qinwen, last season's WTA Newcomer of the Year, demonstrated some of how she earned that title during her first match at the 2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Tuesday.
The World No.24 from China was down a set to No.5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, but the 20-year-old continued to fight for every point -- culminating with an outrageous tweener down the line for a magical winner at the end of a rally at 2-2 in the second set.
Affectionately known as "Queenwen" by fans, this hot shot proved to be an appropriately royal end to a stirring point by Zheng.