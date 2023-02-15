World No.1 Iga Swiatek needed just 53 minutes to advance to the Qatar TotalEnergies Open quarterfinals where she will face Belinda Bencic.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek made a triumphant return to competition at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. Playing her first match since the Australian Open, Swiatek raced past No.42 Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where she will face No.9 Belinda Bencic.

Last season, Swiatek kicked off her 37-match win streak in Doha, where she captured her first WTA 1000 hard-court title. The reigning champion showed no signs of rust against Collins, as she built a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes and pocketed the opening set in just 21 minutes.

With the American struggling to find her range, Swiatek lost just four points in the opening set. In the face of Swiatek's dynamic defending and pin-point serving, Collins was unable to hit a winner in the opening set, while misfiring on 13 unforced errors.

Collins leveled up in the second set, snapping Swiatek's nine-game run to get on the board at 3-1. But Swiatek refused to let her own level drop, as she steadily marched toward the finish line to seal the win after 53 minutes.

Key stats: Swiatek finished the match with eight winners to just six unforced errors, breaking Collins' serve five times. She did not face a break point in the match. Collins matched Swiatek with eight winners, but tallied 22 unforced errors in the match. She won just 31.6% of her first-serve points.

Up next: Swiatek next faces a tough challenge against Bencic, who rallied from a set down to defeat Victoria Azarenka in the second round. The match is a rematch of the duo's high-quality duel at the United Cup in January, which saw Swiatek win 6-3, 7-6(3) in the group stage. Swiatek leads the head-to-head 2-1. Already a two-time tournament champion this season, Bencic is riding a wave of confidence after winning the title in Abu Dhabi last week.

More to follow...