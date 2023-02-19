Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys picked up opening-round wins on Sunday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Multiple Grand Slam titlists and finalists were among those in action on opening day of main-draw play at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Here's a running breakdown of how Sunday is shaking out at the year's first WTA 1000 event:

Former champ Kvitova cruises

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova dismissed Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-1 in 68 minutes to reach the second round in Dubai.

No.12 seed Kvitova, who claimed the Dubai title in 2013, won 12 of Trevisan's 13 second-service points in the match, leading to a 6-of-8 break point conversion rate.

Sealed with an ACE 💥



2013 champion @Petra_Kvitova sails into Round 2 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Trevisan.

Kvitova allowed Trevisan to hit only one winner in the affair, which is the fewest winners Kvitova has conceded in a single WTA Tour match over the last three years.

Next up for Kvitova will be the winner of Monday's first-round match between Petra Martic and Yulia Putintseva. Kvitova is 1-1 against Martic, but 2-0 over Putintseva.

Krejcikova, Keys breeze through openers

2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova also swept into the second round with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu, leveling their head-to-head at 1-1.

Krejcikova, who was the Dubai runner-up in 2021, dropped serve in the opening game of the match, but she reeled off the last four games of the first set, then eased through the second set to line up a second-round meeting with No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina. Krejcikova and Kasatkina have split their two previous meetings.

@Madison_Keys eases past Paolini 6-1, 6-1 to set up a second round clash with No.4 seed Garcia.

2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys had an even swifter time making it into the second round. Keys dispatched Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-1 in exactly an hour in their first meeting.

Keys had five aces in the match and won 78 percent of points when returning the Paolini second serve, and she will now take on No.4 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round. Keys has won three of her four previous meetings with Garcia.

Bouzkova defeats Kenin

Another Grand Slam titlist, Sofia Kenin, was unable to advance. World No.26 Bouzkova knocked out 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin 6-1, 6-1 in 61 minutes to reach the second round.

Bouzkova, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, never faced a break point as she took her place in the second round, where she will face a second straight Grand Slam champion: either last year's Wimbledon victor Elena Rybakina or 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Vera Zvonareva was also beaten on Sunday. Amanda Anisimova claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win over 38-year-old Zvonareva, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2010.

