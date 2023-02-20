For everything she's accomplished the past couple of years, Iga Swiatek might be playing the best tennis of her career. Can she keep it up against Leylah Fernandez in Dubai?

Sustainability, one of today’s leading buzz words, is a frequent goal in so many fields.

No one is more committed to this concept than Iga Swiatek, the No.1-ranked player on the Hologic WTA Tour. But when you have soared to the heights she has, it is almost impossible to do.

A year ago, Ashleigh Barty was the No.1 player and Swiatek was hovering quietly at No.8 entering the tournament in Doha. She won the title there -- the first of a staggering six straight. There was a 37-match winning streak and the dawning realization that she was the best player in the sport.

However, a loss in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open to Elena Rybakina suddenly gave hope to the rest of the field.

“I think it’s going to be motivating for me,” Swiatek said afterward. “I’m pretty sure that I’m going to play next tournaments with something to focus on, something to work on.”

For three weeks back home in Poland, surrounded by her team, she immersed herself in her game. The focus, the work acted like a palette-cleansing sorbet. Last week, Swiatek won the Qatar TotalEnergies Open title, dropping only five games against some formidable opponents.

That sustainability will be challenged again as soon as Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships when Swiatek meets 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in a 7 p.m. local match (10 a.m. ET).

This is the first of nine WTA 1000 events, and the field is loaded. Only No.4 Ons Jabeur (knee surgery) was missing from the Top 15. All Top 8 seeds are in second-round action Tuesday, as well as seven Grand Slam singles champions. Here are a few of the matches in play:

No.1 Iga Swiatek vs. Leylah Fernandez

It is sometimes difficult to remember that Swiatek is still only 21 years old -- one year older than Fernandez. This is part of the trend toward younger players on the rise; Linda Fruhvirtova (17), Coco Gauff (18) and Zheng Qinwen (20) are also on the schedule.

Smooth sailing ⛵@leylahfernandez sets up a clash with World No.1 Iga Swiatek in Dubai!#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/FZpHxfMLWF — wta (@WTA) February 19, 2023

Swiatek is a sporty 9-2 for the season, while the No.37-ranked Fernandez was forced to play qualifying at her past two events, in Abu Dhabi and Doha. Fernandez defeated Austrian qualifier Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.

Head-to-head: Swiatek leads 1-0 going back to last year’s 6-1, 6-2 win in the Round of 16 in Adelaide.

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Lauren Davis

Sabalenka has won all 11 matches she’s played in 2023, with titles in Adelaide and her first major, at the Australian Open. Still, she has only beaten one Top 10 player this year, Belinda Bencic, in the fourth round in Melbourne.

Davis lost in qualifying but got into the draw when Anastasia Potapova withdrew with an illness. Davis, ranked No.49, then upset Jil Teichmann in three sets.

Head-to-head: Sabalenka won the only previous match between them, nearly six years ago in Washington, D.C.

No.4 Caroline Garcia vs. Madison Keys

This might be the most intriguing of Tuesday’s 16 matches, a meeting of aggressive huge hitters.

Garcia was the winner of the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, which vaulted her to a career-high-matching No.4. She’s already won 11 of 15 matches this year, having reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open (losing to Magda Linette) and the final at Lyon, where she fell to Alycia Parks.

Keys, meanwhile, won her first seven matches of the year, going 5-0 at the United Cup before losing in the third round of the Australian Open to Victoria Azarenka and then Jelena Ostapenko in Doha. Keys handled qualifier Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.

Head-to-head: Keys holds a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over Garcia, winning most recently in the second round of last year’s French Open in straight sets.

No.5 Coco Gauff vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Gauff, 18, has won nine of 12 matches this year, five of them at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She reached the fourth round in Melbourne and split matches in Doha, defeating Petra Kvitova before falling to Veronika Kudermetova.

Sasnovich was 2-5 before winning her first-round match over qualifier Rebeka Masarova.

Head-to-head: This will be their first match.

No.7 Daria Kasatkina vs. Barbora Krejcikova

Kasatkina is at a career-high No.8, while Krejcikova was No.2 a year ago. They’ve both had mixed results in 2023, with Kasatkina going 4-5 and Krejcikova at 6-4 after defeating Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round.

Head-to-head: This will be their first match.