Winning the Australian Open was an important milestone for Aryna Sabalenka, but she wants more, including a title run at the first WTA 1000 event of the season.

For several days after her career-altering Australian Open victory, Aryna Sabalenka remained in disbelief.

“Then for the next week I was like, `Oh, my God, I did it -- yes, it happened,’” she said earlier this week in Dubai. “I was having this conversation in my head: It’s so amazing. Now I have even more -- how to say …”

Ambition? Hunger? Desire?

“Yeah,” Sabalenka said emphatically. “I want more. Motivation, this is the word. More motivation to work hard, just to feel it again.”

11 - Aryna Sabalenka is the player with the joint-most straight sets wins so far in 2023 (11, level with Belinda Bencic). Rushed.@WTA @WTA_insider | #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/4udAMwUF6J — OptaAce (@OptaAce) February 21, 2023

Her first major title -- she defeated Elena Rybakina in a close three-set final -- came in her 20th Grand Slam singles main draw and followed three semifinals appearances in the past five.

Sabalenka extends run; Pliskova, Krejcikova grab Top 10 wins in Dubai

A younger Sabalenka might have been consumed by the expectations that win created, but at the age of 24 a new maturity seems to have settled in. Coming off a second-round victory over Lauren Davis, the No.2 seed is 12-0 for the season but will be tested Wednesday by No.13 Jelena Ostapenko in a 7 p.m. local (10 a.m. ET) match.

It’s one of eight appetizing Round of 16 matches in the first WTA 1000 of the year. How stacked is this draw? Not only is Sabalenka-Ostapenko a meeting of two major champions, so is Petra Kvitova-Barbora Krejcikova; the winners will play in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Sabalenka could not look more comfortable. She hammered Davis 6-0, 6-1 -- in 59 minutes -- and her only two double faults came in the final game. She’s only the second woman to win her first 12 matches in the past eight seasons, after Naomi Osaka in 2021. The next milestone: Serena Williams’ 24 consecutive victories to start 2015.

After winning in Melbourne, Sabalenka flew directly to Dubai for a few days off and then started a solid training block.

And while she has never advanced past the quarterfinals here, the conditions suit her aggressive game. The courts, Sabalenka told reporters, are playing a little slower than last year and the new balls are significantly heavier.

Ostapenko, meanwhile, is thriving again at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. A year ago, she took the title, defeating four Grand Slam singles champions in the process. Ostapenko followed that up with another tournament victory in Dubai and that February run began a career renaissance for the 2017 Roland Garros champion.

After defeating qualifier Katarina Zavatska in the first round, Ostapenko took down 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova by the tidy score of 6-2, 6-0 in 55 minutes. The Latvian has now won six consecutive matches in Dubai. She had a season high eight aces against Fruhvirtova and faced only a single break point.

Ostapenko is aiming to become only the fourth woman to defend her title in Dubai.

“Obviously the tournament, the draw is very strong,” she said. “Of course it would be amazing to win another title here, but I will just take it easy and take one match at a time.”

The only previous match they’ve played went to Sabalaneka, four years ago in Zhengzho.

Hard to believe Sabalenka’s major breakthrough came only 25 days ago. For her, the critical piece is ignoring all the peripheral stuff.

“I think the only thing why I won Australian Open is because I was focusing on myself,” she said. “I didn’t really think about all the expectations, all the things happening around, this is Grand Slam, all this stuff. I was just keep telling myself that I have to bring my level on court, I have a lot of chances to win the match.

“So, yeah, I’ll just try focus on myself.”

Here’s a look at a few other notable matchups:

No.1 Iga Swiatek vs. No.14 Liudmila Samsonova

This one could be interesting.

Swiatek, 10-2 for the year, is coming off a title run in Doha -- and a definitive 6-1, 6-1 first-round victory over Leylah Fernandez. Samsonova defeated Paula Badosa in a wild first-round match that went three sets and received a second-round walkover from Zheng Qinwen.

Only Serena Williams (84.1 percent) has a higher winning percentage in WTA-1000 main-draw matches than Swiatek’s 77.4 since 2009.

Their only previous match, in last year’s Stuttgart semifinal, went to Swiatek 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5. It ran 3 hours and 3 minutes.

No. 5 Coco Gauff vs. No.9 Elena Rybakina

There is only a single precedent for this terrific matchup. It happened last August in Toronto and it was a beauty. Gauff prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3) in a Round of 32 contest, finishing with 116 points, one more than Rybakina.

Gauff won Tuesday’s second-round match over Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-4; Rybakina was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Marie Bouzkova.

This is a Top 10 collision we could be seeing for the next decade -- and more. Gauff is only 18, while reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina is 23.

No.15 Victoria Azarenka vs. Madison Keys

Keys -- a 7-5, 6-4 upset winner against No.4 seed Caroline Garcia -- has won nine of 11 matches so far this year, but history suggests beating Azarenka will be difficult. The hard-hitting American has lost all four career matches to the two-time Australian Open champion, most recently a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 result in the third round of this year’s Australian Open.

Dominant in Dubai 🔑🔑@Madison_Keys gets the better of No.4 seed Garcia in straight sets!#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/lLkrHwoNGs — wta (@WTA) February 21, 2023

This is Keys’ first visit to the third round in Dubai, but she is no stranger to WTA 1000 success. She’s won her past two 1000 matches against Top 5 opponents (going back to Iga Swiatek last year in Cincinnati) and among Americans only Serena and Venus Williams have won more such matches.

Azarenka, at 33 years old, has already won 10 times this year, the last a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) thriller over Amanda Anisimova that ran two and three-quarter hours.

No.12 Petra Kvitova vs. Barbora Krejcikova

Surprising, but these two veteran Czech Republic stars have never met in a WTA main draw.

Kvitova has won all four of her sets in Dubai, over Martina Trevisan and Yulia Putintseva. Krejcikova is coming off a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 upset over No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina.

No.3 Jessica Pegula vs. Ana Bogdan

Pegula, who is ranked 71 spots ahead of Bogdan, will be favored but they have never played.

Pegula defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, while Bogdan was a 7-6 (3), 6-3 winner over Shelby Rogers.