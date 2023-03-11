Her victory at the 2021 US Open was so unlikely, so uplifting that even 18 months later, it continues to skew the perceptions of and the expectations for Emma Raducanu.



At the age of 19, she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era. What happens when you scale the mightiest of mountains on one of your very first expeditions? That is the unfolding drama we’ll see playing out in the near future.



On Saturday afternoon, Raducanu scored an impressive 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over No.20 seed and recent Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette in a BNP Paribas Open second-round match.



It’s the first time Raducanu has won back-to-back matches since last September in Seoul. That’s where she beat Linette in the quarterfinals in their only previous meeting.

Linette, hitting precise shots to the corners, raced out to a 4-1 lead, but Raducanu rallied nicely to force a first-set tiebreaker. Her forehand carried her there and she ended it with a vigorous series of fist pumps on the way to the changeover chair.



Raducanu broke Linette in the fourth game of the second set and fought off two break points in the fifth to take command of the match. She ended with a whippet-like forehand winner down the line that brought the capacity crowd in Stadium 4 to their feet.

Coming into the match, Raducanu had converted roughly one-third of her break-point opportunities this year. Here in Indian Wells, she’s a sparkling 10-for-14. Against Linette, her first serve was particularly effective, winning 28 of those 32 points.



It’s sometimes difficult to remember that Raducanu is still only 20 years old – and her body has yet to adapt to the grueling physical challenges of professional tennis. Her sample size is astonishingly small. That US Open was only her fourth event at the Hologic WTA Tour level; she played only 18 such matches in 2021. Last year, a multitude of injuries restricted her activity and she finished with a 17-19 record. Coaching flux has been another issue.

This year, it’s been more of the same. An ankle injury in Auckland left her in tears and forced her to retire from a second-round match. After splitting two matches at the Australian Open, she didn’t play again until this Indian Wells event, a gap of some 50 days. Last month in Austin, she withdrew with a case of tonsillitis, which caused her to withdraw from a pre-tournament charity showcase at Indian Wells. After defeating Danka Kovinic in the first round, 6-2, 6-3, she told reporters that the wrist pain that dogged her at the end of last year had returned.



Saturday, neither the wrist nor the sore throat proved to dampen her game.

Statement MADE 💪



🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu defeats No. 20 seed Linette 7-6(3), 6-2, her biggest win by ranking since the 2021 US Open!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/PtwgANLcst — wta (@WTA) March 11, 2023

Don’t let that No.77 ranking fool you. When she is fit, Raducanu can play with anybody. She has now drawn even at .500 in WTA 1000 events, at 7-7. In her seven victories at the WTA 1000 level, Raducanu has won in straight sets on six of those occasions. Linette, ranked No.21, is by far the highest-ranked player Raducanu has beaten at this level.



Monday’s third round could feature another step up in class. Raducanu faces the winner of Saturday’s later match between No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia and Katerina Siniakova. The winner could wind up facing No.1 Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16.