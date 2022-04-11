Five of the world's Top 10 players will contest the first clay-court WTA 500 event of the 2023 season, the Credit One Charleston Open, from April 3-9.

Five Top 10 players will kick off their 2023 clay-court campaigns at the Credit One Charleston Open, the first WTA 500 event on the dirt of the season.

Main-draw action in the 56-player field begins on the green clay on Monday, April 3, with the singles and doubles finals taking place on Sunday, April 9.

World No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka heads the initial entry list, which also boasts No.3 Jessica Pegula, No.4 Ons Jabeur, No.8 Daria Kasatkina and No.9 Belinda Bencic.

Bencic will return to defend her Charleston title, having defeated Jabeur in three sets in last year's final. Kasatkina is also a former champion, capturing the trophy in 2017.

Wishing our 2022 #CharlestonOpen champion the happiest birthday. 🎂 We can't wait to see you back in the #Lowcountry so soon. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/WzdpiC4syR — Credit One Charleston Open (@CharlestonOpen) March 10, 2023

Other former Charleston champions on the entry list include 2016 titlist Sloane Stephens, 2019 champion Madison Keys and 2021 winner Veronika Kudermetova.

Jelena Ostapenko, who finished runner-up in 2017 before winning Roland Garros later that year, is also in the field. More entrants include former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka will be kicking off the clay-court season in Charleston this April. 🙌 This will be her first time back in the #CharlestonOpen field since 2010.🌴 Join us this April for world-class tennis in the #Lowcountry. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/Pxt1Kg5Fu6 — Credit One Charleston Open (@CharlestonOpen) March 1, 2023

2023 Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette, former Top 10 players Paula Badosa, Danielle Collins and Anett Kontaveit, rising Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova and Charleston native Shelby Rogers will be in the mix this year as well.

Also among the American contingent in the entries are 22-year-old Alycia Parks, who won her first WTA singles title in Lyon earlier this year, and 21-year-old Caty McNally, who reached her second WTA singles semifinal in Merida last month.