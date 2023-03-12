For the second time in as many matches this week in Indian Wells, Jessica Pegula found herself a set down -- and for the second time in as many matches, the No.3 seed found a way to win.
In 2 hours and 17 minutes, Pegula rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over No.27 seed Anastasia Potapova in Sunday's third round to reach the last 16 in the California desert for the second time in her career. She previously came from a set down to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi in her first match.
In addition to coming from a set down against Potapova, Pegula was 3-1 down in the decider. She also saved a break point at 4-4 in the second set, and won seven of the last eight points to extended the match.
Pure delight 😀@JLPegula digs deep for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Potapova and a place in Week 2!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/EpPzR6mWGd— wta (@WTA) March 12, 2023
Words from the winner: Pegula said the key to turning the match around was an all-around improvement in her level.
For much of the first hour-plus of the match, she found herself on the losing end of protracted baseline rallies that Potapova was dictating.
"I think I started playing a little bit smarter, getting a lot of depth on my shots, everything got a little bit better," Pegula said. "She came out playing really well and I was pretty frustrated. She's a great player ... I knew that she's been playing great. [At the net] I just told her, 'Congrats,' and I think it was just a respectable battle today."
