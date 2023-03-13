Unseeded Emma Raducanu toppled her second seeded player at the BNP Paribas Open, this time No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets, to reach Round 4.

For the first time in her career, Emma Raducanu is through to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. The unseeded Brit knocked off No.13 seed Beatriz Hadda Maia of Brazil in a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 third-round match on Monday.

The win also puts Raducanu into the last 16 of any WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career; she lost in the third round of three of these events a year ago, including in Indian Wells.

She will be the next opponent for either World No.1 Iga Swiatek or fellow former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Read on for more takeaway's from this Stadium 3 thriller:

Three in a row: For just the second time since winning her first Grand Slam title two summers ago, Raducanu has won three matches in a row. The first came last fall at the WTA 250 in Seoul, where she was forced to retire against Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals due to injury.

The win against World No.13 Haddad Maia is also Raducanu's best by ranking since her historic run in New York. She had been on a six-match skid against Top 20 opposition, winning just one set in that time. (Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette, the No.20 seed whom Raducanu beat in Round 2, is ranked No.21.)

Best for last: After the first two sets lasted just over 70 minutes combined, the third and final set last more than an hour on its own.

Raducanu broke Haddad Maia's serve twice in the first set, and the Brazilian responded in kind by breaking the Brit twice in the second set. But one service break decided the third set, with Raducanu winning a crucial 3-3 game.

Each player had previously saved a break point before that, with Raducanu denying Haddad Maia at 2-1, and Haddad Maia doing the same at 2-2.

Four for the win: To secure her third win in the California desert, Raducanu needed four match points. Haddad Maia saved a pair to hold serve in the ninth game of the decider, and Raducanu missed a backhand wide on the first chance she had on her serve.

But she wouldn't miss out again: Haddad Maia buried a final forehand in the net after 2 hours and 19 minutes to put Raducanu through to the last 16.